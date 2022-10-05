These 50s-era shirts are made of lightweight materials and can be worn alone, with a basic T-shirt or vest underneath and dressed both up and down. Fashion editorials, music videos and the Mediterranean have been blessed with vintage-inspired fits and now is the time for the south to revel in the hottest, and coolest, hedonistically imbued garment.
Here's our pick of bowling shirts for your consideration:
Bowling shirts are back
Floral, patterned and crazy camp collars are back and better than ever
Image: Supplied
The Covid-19 pandemic has ended, and the summer months are here — meaning it is the perfect time for the kitsch, the camp, and the over-the-top. Bowling shirts are the more nuanced shirts — to be worn at fashion weeks, weddings, and stylish parties — rather than Tiki Bars or retirement parties.
Take Ivy — an excellent snapshot into menswear history
Casablanca
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Mami Wata
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Prada
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Gucci
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Bode
Image: Supplied
Marni
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
