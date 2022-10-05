Gucci Pineapple GG canvas bowling shirt.
The Covid-19 pandemic has ended, and the summer months are here — meaning it is the perfect time for the kitsch, the camp, and the over-the-top. Bowling shirts are the more nuanced shirts — to be worn at fashion weeks, weddings, and stylish parties — rather than Tiki Bars or retirement parties.

Take Ivy — an excellent snapshot into menswear history

Decades after it’s first publication in Japan, the little-known photo documentary remains a ‘treasure of fashion insiders’ and a source of preppy ...
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

These 50s-era shirts are made of lightweight materials and can be worn alone, with a basic T-shirt or vest underneath and dressed both up and down. Fashion editorials, music videos and the Mediterranean have been blessed with vintage-inspired fits and now is the time for the south to revel in the hottest, and coolest, hedonistically imbued garment.

Here's our pick of bowling shirts for your consideration: 

 

Casablanca

Casablanca graphic-print long-sleeved shirt.
Casablanca graphic-print long-sleeved shirt.
Casablanca Ping Pong monogram-print shirt.
Casablanca Ping Pong monogram-print shirt.
Casablanca wave-print short-sleeved shirt.
Casablanca wave-print short-sleeved shirt.
Mami Wata

Mami Wata Motorbike shirt.
Mami Wata Motorbike shirt.
Mami Wata Moth shirt.
Mami Wata Moth shirt.
Prada

Prada Double Match shirt.
Prada Double Match shirt.
Prada Bowling shirt.
Prada Bowling shirt.
Gucci

Gucci Pineapple GG canvas bowling shirt.
Gucci Pineapple GG canvas bowling shirt.
Gucci Pale Blue Embroided Cotton Bowling Shirt.
Gucci Pale Blue Embroided Cotton Bowling Shirt.
Bode

Bode Sailing Boat shirt.
Bode Sailing Boat shirt.
BODE embroided short-sleeve shirt.
BODE embroided short-sleeve shirt.

 

Marni

Marni Floral Stripes shirt.
Marni Floral Stripes shirt.
Marni Abstract Print shirt.
Marni Abstract Print shirt.
