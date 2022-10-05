I now have a moderately corporate, yet creative, job that allows me to wear formal wear with a little bit of quirk, perfect for ties. Unfortunately, it has now been years since I peered inside my dad’s memory boxes and the location of the ties (I especially want the John Lennon one) is lost to time or to my parent’s storage.
The diamond walks of Sandton City and the V&A are feasts of great neckwear, I always focus on brands that mean something to me rather than just the ties themselves. Like white dress shirts, it is easy to fall into high-school trends and styles, you do not want to look like you are going to matric dance.
Ties are also a great way to subvert gender norms, from Marlene Dietrich to Princess Diana and Bella Hadid, the necktie can elevate all genders and outfits — just look at Frank Ocean’s 2020 Met Gala look (above). One hundred percent silk ties are the gold standard and my go-to, they’re light, versatile and work with most collars, while wool ties add a vintage and mature edge to an outfit.
These are the best ties on my radar.
Rich Mnisi — the James tie — R799
The classic tie: as transformative as ever
Ties allow you to express yourself, offering a peak at the depth beneath your suits - here are some of the best ties on our radar
Image: Brioni
When I was a child, my dad had two wooden lacquered boxes in the back of his closet. They were filled with the most incredible trinkets, guitar picks, jewellery, lighters, pins and, among these gems, there were also a few ties.
There was one with flying elephants, a Mickey Mouse one, a John Lennon one with a super date shape, and even Robin Williams’ Genie, a true Aladdin’s den. My brother and I adored these boxes and we took them out almost monthly, each time finding something new that appealed to us. As we grew and our tastes developed, new objects appealed to us while previous favourites were dismissed. However, the ties always had a special spot in my heart, teenagers and children don’t have many chances to wear ties, so they remained a pipe dream. I wore a tie for the first time at my sister’s wedding and then a decade or so later at matric dances — occasions that dictated the most boring of ties. I now love wearing suits and formal shirts, Freud would probably allude to some unresolved trauma from my boys school experience, but I feel comfortable and confident with a starched collar.
Bowling shirts are back
Ties elevate outfits to a peak of sophistication and professionalism. They are a truly transformative accessory and come in a variety of cuts, colours and patterns. Neutral ties are traditional and formal, bold ties can offer your style and humour amid your sophistication. Fun ties are a tricky tight walk to navigate humour, irony, or just cringe. The 2010s unfortunately allowed the advent of Happy Socks, moustache graphics on everything, and boring white-collar men decided funky coloured socks were all they need to be self-realised.
Ties allow you to express yourself, offering a peak at the depth beneath your suit, rather than calling attention to your skinny ankles and fashion sense plucked from Christmas stockings or subscription boxes.
I now have a moderately corporate, yet creative, job that allows me to wear formal wear with a little bit of quirk, perfect for ties. Unfortunately, it has now been years since I peered inside my dad’s memory boxes and the location of the ties (I especially want the John Lennon one) is lost to time or to my parent’s storage.
The diamond walks of Sandton City and the V&A are feasts of great neckwear, I always focus on brands that mean something to me rather than just the ties themselves. Like white dress shirts, it is easy to fall into high-school trends and styles, you do not want to look like you are going to matric dance.
Ties are also a great way to subvert gender norms, from Marlene Dietrich to Princess Diana and Bella Hadid, the necktie can elevate all genders and outfits — just look at Frank Ocean’s 2020 Met Gala look (above). One hundred percent silk ties are the gold standard and my go-to, they’re light, versatile and work with most collars, while wool ties add a vintage and mature edge to an outfit.
These are the best ties on my radar.
Rich Mnisi — the James tie — R799
Image: Rich Mnisi
B/Wool gaberdine embroidery tie — Yohji Yamamoto — $135
Image: Yohji Yamamoto
Brioni light brown micro motif silk tie set — €252,46
Image: Brioni
Hermes snails silk tie — R2,500
Image: Hermes
Versace abstract print tie — $179
Image: Versace
Gucci embroidered GG-jacquard silk tie — R4,053
Image: Gucci
Burberry classic cut exaggerated check silk tie - £150
Image: Burberry
Image: Burberry
Prada triangle bolo tie — €330
Image: Prada
Prada nylon gaberdine tie — $270
Image: Prada
You might also like...
Why the navy blazer is one of the most remarkable pieces of menswear
Loafing around in classic, enduring footwear
The DNA of a pair of jeans
Conscious style, a contradiction?