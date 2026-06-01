Out of office: American Express at the Nedbank International Polo

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There is a version of the Nedbank International Polo that most people experience: the marquee, the match, the fashion. And then there is the version American Express made available to its card members, positioned on the prime centre field of the East Bank at Inanda Country Club in Sandton.

It was a beautiful Johannesburg Saturday, and while the event had organised golf carts to ferry guests from the West to the East Bank, I decided to walk. A decision I made in the spirit of leisure and appreciated even more when I realised the fourth chukka was under way. The horses thundered past at close range, magnificent, enormous and entirely unbothered by pedestrians making their way along the outskirts of the field.

At the American Express Café the energy was calm, perhaps influenced by the royal and sky-blue colour scheme that engulfed the space. Circular beaded lamps hung from the rafters, a simple navy Shweshwe print stamped on the sides of the bar while plumes of blue hydrangea brought a precise pop of colour.

The American Express Café at the Nedbank International Polo 2026. (Jennifer Krug)

Guests were welcomed with a glass of Champagne Pommery and a culinary offering by restaurant Gemelli that had apparently already done its rounds as a conversation topic as I arrived to find a friend I had met earlier savouring a beautifully presented steak with quiet satisfaction. The complimentary beverages flowed, delivered by white-glove butler service that managed to feel attentive without hovering. Entertainment carried the energy well into the night, but the real draw was simpler: uninterrupted views of the field, and the particular pleasure of watching world-class polo from exactly the right vantage point.

For those who preferred their afternoon horizontal (and there is absolutely no shame in that), the Amex Picnic offered something equally elegant, just with more grass underfoot. Guests lounged on navy beanbags scattered across the lawn, sipping bubbly and grazing on charcuterie boards, front-row views of the action included. Card members were invited to bring their own gourmet baskets and set-ups, turning the picnic area into something truly personal.

The result was a kind of cheerful democracy of leisure. Families spread out in the golden afternoon light, watching children tear across the grass with the focused energy of people who had been promised horses and intended to find them. Groups of friends toasted the afternoon in varying degrees of glamour. Others, less interested in the spectacle than the animals themselves, had drifted toward the stables just behind the marquee, where the ponies grazed between chukkas with the practised indifference of professionals who had done this many times before.

The American Express Café at the Nedbank International Polo 2026. (Supplied)

Midway through the match, during the change of ponies, the Amex Café guests were the first onto the field for the divot-stomping, that cheerfully odd polo tradition where spectators repair the turf by pressing divots back into the ground with their heels. It is, somehow, one of the more egalitarian moments of the afternoon: champagne in hand, heels in the grass, the field briefly belonging to everyone.

American Express has long positioned itself around the idea that access is the ultimate luxury. It’s not only entry, but the right kind of entry to the right rooms at the right moment. The Nedbank International Polo gave that proposition a physical form.

What Amex delivered was a specific feeling: that being in the right place at the right time, having the right afternoon, is something that can be arranged in advance and enjoyed without any stress. For someone whose idea of forward planning is a same-day confirmation text, an afternoon this unhurriedly enjoyable was its own kind of gift.