The LX lays on the luxuries, including comfortable leather seats with heating and cooling, a rear entertainment system, a premium 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, and reclining second-row seats. The infotainment has a 12.3-inch and a 7-inch display, complemented by a colour head-up display. A first to debut on Lexus is the fingerprint identification for the ignition — up to 10 fingerprints can be registered to authorise engine start.
To cater for bulky items, the back seats fold down electrically to expand boot space and the automatic tailgate opens at the press of a button or the swipe of a foot under the bumper.
For its size, the hefty SUV gets through corners without feeling excessively wallowy, thanks to being 200kg lighter than its predecessor through the use of mostly aluminium body components. The air suspension’s normal height setting is lower than before to enhance handling stability and there is a low setting for when the vehicle stops to make exit and entry easier.
It is in ride quality where the behemoth excels, wafting comfortably over rough roads and gravel. Anti-pitch control helps maintain a flat, stable ride by controlling damping force under acceleration and deceleration, and roughness-sensing control ensures a more comfortable ride over uneven surfaces.
Larger than life
The new Lexus is a luxury leviathan, on and off the road
Image: Supplied
As the top performer in the JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Lexus carries a lot of weight, and nothing has more gravitas than the LX large SUV.
Built to cross continents in supreme comfort, the premium brand’s flagship model range has earned a reputation for blending luxury with true all-terrain ability. For its fourth generation, Lexus has endowed the new LX with more technology and refinement, as well as a larger-than-life design you cannot ignore. The big SUV makes a bold statement with a boxy, almost brutalist design and giant 3D grille, with the latter available in black or chrome, depending on the model.
Based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the Lexus LX is available in five variants comprising petrol and diesel versions, three specification grades, and a five- and seven-seat guise.
True love
The petrol LX 600 has a twin turbo 3.5l V6 with outputs of 305kW and 650Nm and is offered in five- and seven-seat options. The more frugal diesel LX 500d is available only as a five-seater. It is powered by a twin turbodiesel 3.3l V6 with 225kW and a mighty 700Nm of torque. Both engines are matched to a new 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission.
To carry forward its reputation as a hardcore off-roader, the latest LX rides on a robust ladder-frame chassis and has full-time all-wheel drive with height-adjustable suspension, high- and low-range gears, and lockable front, rear, and centre differentials.
The status of the AWD system is shown on the display in the centre console. A “see-through” view displays a transparent image of the vehicle’s body on the interior screen, allowing the driver to view usually hidden areas around and underneath the vehicle.
Unlike the all-digital cabins that are trending at the moment, the LX retains a number of physical controls inside the car. It makes for a cluttered dashboard by modern standards but is arguably less distracting than navigating a digital menu to activate features.
Image: Supplied
The LX lays on the luxuries, including comfortable leather seats with heating and cooling, a rear entertainment system, a premium 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, and reclining second-row seats. The infotainment has a 12.3-inch and a 7-inch display, complemented by a colour head-up display. A first to debut on Lexus is the fingerprint identification for the ignition — up to 10 fingerprints can be registered to authorise engine start.
To cater for bulky items, the back seats fold down electrically to expand boot space and the automatic tailgate opens at the press of a button or the swipe of a foot under the bumper.
For its size, the hefty SUV gets through corners without feeling excessively wallowy, thanks to being 200kg lighter than its predecessor through the use of mostly aluminium body components. The air suspension’s normal height setting is lower than before to enhance handling stability and there is a low setting for when the vehicle stops to make exit and entry easier.
It is in ride quality where the behemoth excels, wafting comfortably over rough roads and gravel. Anti-pitch control helps maintain a flat, stable ride by controlling damping force under acceleration and deceleration, and roughness-sensing control ensures a more comfortable ride over uneven surfaces.
Image: Supplied
The weight loss has also helped extract lusty straight-line performance from the large Lexus, and the 500d I drove accelerates with gusto and cruises effortlessly. It is a refined vehicle with active noise control using the car’s speakers to counter out unpleasant booming engine sounds.
For its size, the diesel LX test car achieved a not-unreasonable fuel economy of 11.6l/100km. Though that fell short of the factory-claimed 8.3l, the 110l fuel tank provides a real-world range of around 950km, which is handy when travelling through the sticks.
Prices
Lexus LX 500d F Sport - R2 517 500
Lexus LX 500d Urban - R2 519 000
Lexus LX 600 F Sport - R2 553 600
Lexus LX 600 Urban - R2 580 100
Lexus LX 600 VIP - R2 997 400
Prices include a seven-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan
You might also like....
A five-star driving experience
Built to thrill
Joy rides