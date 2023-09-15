The Cannes Yachting Festival showcases a wide range of yachts, small craft and water toys.
The Cannes Yachting Festival showcases a wide range of yachts, small craft and water toys.
Image: Supplied

The superyachts are being polished ahead of the jewel in the crown of the yacht show calendar, the Monaco Yacht Show which takes place later this month. Before that though is another big show a little further along the French Riviera, the Cannes Yachting Festival.

This week yacht builders, naval architects, charter operators and clients, have been gathering in the French coastal town to see some of the best new vessels being launched and hear about some of the new solutions for technology and sustainability being planned.

Press conferences were all about reducing environmental impact, cutting emissions and using more sustainable materials. These are key topics across the industry from big cruise ships all the way down to small day boats. That’s not to say there wasn’t a glamorous side to it though, after all, we are talking about yachts and Cannes.

The latest luxury Jag takes to the water

While the world tightens its belt, the ultra-wealthy are commissioning $600m floating palaces, such as the Liva and Jag
Cars, boats & planes
1 month ago

Azimut was one of the yacht companies talking a great deal about reducing environmental impact and it claims its new Seadeck 9 and Grande 30M vessels, revealed at the show, emit up to 40% less CO2. Sanlorenzo revealed its new 49.99m 50Steel yacht which uses a new methanol fuel-cell system to provide zero emissions power when in hotel mode in port or at anchor.

Azimut: Azimut debuted its new Seadeck 9 with claims of up to 40% less CO2 emissions.
Azimut: Azimut debuted its new Seadeck 9 with claims of up to 40% less CO2 emissions.
Image: Supplied
Prestige debuted its new M8 flagship yacht.
Prestige debuted its new M8 flagship yacht.
Image: Supplied

Baglietto showed its new 25m T52 luxury yacht and Prestige debuted its new flagship, the M8, with its compact exterior design that hides lots of space and luxury inside. Sunseeker had lots to show off at the festival with nine yachts on display. These included its new 75 Sport Yacht which can reach 40 knots and accommodate up to eight guests and two crew. Those seeking more space and luxury were undoubtedly captivated by the latest Sunseeker 100 with its luxurious penthouse suite.

Sunseeker had nine new yachts at the show including the new 75 Sport.
Sunseeker had nine new yachts at the show including the new 75 Sport.
Image: Supplied

Unlike the superyacht shows though, Cannes also features a number of smaller vessels, everything from water toys to sports boats.

One of the stars of the show had to be this yachting take on the modern Fiat 500 by Trimarchi.
One of the stars of the show had to be this yachting take on the modern Fiat 500 by Trimarchi.
Image: Supplied

Sea Ray showed its new SPX210 OB motorboat and Cormate had its new day cruiser the T-28. Fountaine Pajot premiered its new sailing multihull vessel, there were some intriguing new designs from Wally including its Wallywhy150, a sub-24m yacht that aims to change perceptions of design, interior space and compact luxury. There were plenty of semi-rigid day boats too by builders like the Italian shipyard Lomac and the Pirelli TecnoRib.

The many water toys on offer included everything from inflatables to this Aerofoil and even submersibles.
The many water toys on offer included everything from inflatables to this Aerofoil and even submersibles.
Image: Supplied

There was no shortage of electric boats either with new models from Silent Yachts and Vita, but Cannes is also about the toys and there were plenty of them. U-Boat Worx showed its new Super Yacht Sub 3 submersible, there were electric aerofoil boards and more inflatable water slides than at a kid’s party.

Wally is aiming to change perceptions of yacht design inside and out with its new Wally-why150.
Wally is aiming to change perceptions of yacht design inside and out with its new Wally-why150.
Image: Supplied

Finally to the star of the show and it’s rather an unusual one. Amphibious cars have always been rare and hardly something you will see at a luxury yacht show. However, Italian shipyard Trimarchi presented its 500 Offshore, a small craft that copies the design of the modern Fiat 500. What a thing to get you across Table Bay in the morning, when it’s not too choppy of course.

There were plenty of semi-rigid day boats in attendance.
There were plenty of semi-rigid day boats in attendance.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Benetti goes B.Yond to celebrate anniversary

Exclusivity is a given in the world of superyachts and yet one shipyard has just revealed what it calls a limited edition
Cars, boats & planes
1 month ago

This is what’s making waves in the motor yacht world

Many yacht owners are seeking interiors that are more reflective of their lifestyle, meaning more home decor and comforts
Cars, boats & planes
3 months ago

2023’s elite fleet: Showcasing superyacht innovation

Discover the cutting-edge vessels redefining luxury on the high seas, from eco-conscious giants to extravagant charters
Cars, boats & planes
4 months ago
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X