Supercar sales have soared worldwide, with the wealthy splashing out on exotic rides more than ever. Despite the challenges posed by a semi-conductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic, high-end brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini are posting record sales.
Let's take a look at some of the sexiest supercars launched last year.
FERRARI 296
A V6 Ferrari? And a hybrid one, nogal? Yes, but if you think a Ferrari can’t be a real prancing horse without eight or 12 cylinders, it’s time to park your prejudice. The 296 isn’t just fast — and we mean really fast, with a 330km/h top speed — it’s also one of the most agile and driver-pleasing Ferraris yet to emerge from Maranello.
The lightweight, mid-engined coupé flicks through turns like a thorough bred racer, and its lap time around the company’s Fiorano test track is just two seconds slower than that of the Ferrari flagship, the much more powerful 736kW SF90 Stradale. As thrilling as it is, in both GTB coupé and open-top GTS Spider configurations, the 296 is also remarkably civilised and easy to drive, with a ride quality that doesn’t leave you punch drunk. And it can drive up to 25km on purely electric power.
The most seductive supercars launched in 2022
With well-heeled car enthusiasts spoilt for choice, here is a rundown of some of the most eagerly anticipated sports machines to hit the roads in 2022
Image: Supplied
Supercar sales have soared worldwide, with the wealthy splashing out on exotic rides more than ever. Despite the challenges posed by a semi-conductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic, high-end brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini are posting record sales.
Let's take a look at some of the sexiest supercars launched last year.
FERRARI 296
A V6 Ferrari? And a hybrid one, nogal? Yes, but if you think a Ferrari can’t be a real prancing horse without eight or 12 cylinders, it’s time to park your prejudice. The 296 isn’t just fast — and we mean really fast, with a 330km/h top speed — it’s also one of the most agile and driver-pleasing Ferraris yet to emerge from Maranello.
The lightweight, mid-engined coupé flicks through turns like a thorough bred racer, and its lap time around the company’s Fiorano test track is just two seconds slower than that of the Ferrari flagship, the much more powerful 736kW SF90 Stradale. As thrilling as it is, in both GTB coupé and open-top GTS Spider configurations, the 296 is also remarkably civilised and easy to drive, with a ride quality that doesn’t leave you punch drunk. And it can drive up to 25km on purely electric power.
Image: Supplied
MASERATI MC20 CIELO
Another Italian muscle car launched this year is the Cielo, the eagerly awaited drop-top version of the MC20 coupé that landed in 2021. The Cielo (which means “sky” in Italian) features a retractable glass roof that can be stowed out of sight in just 12 seconds. The glass is electrochromic, so it can go from clear to opaque with the quick touch of a button.
Butterfly doors provide easier access into the cabin and show off the carbon fibre cockpit. A mid-mounted 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 sends 470kW to the rear wheels, allowing it to do the 0-100km/h dash in 3.0 seconds and hit a hair-ruffling 320km/h top speed. Maserati hasn’t announced the Cielo’s local price, but you can bet on its retailing for more than the R6.7- million coupé.
Image: Supplied
KOENIGSEGG JESKO ABSOLUT
“I feel the need, the need for speed.” Named after company founder Christian von Koenigsegg’s father, Jesko, this Swedish road rocket is the fastest Koenigsegg yet made and the company says it will never try to make a faster road car. How fast, you ask? Powered by a 1 193kW twin turbo 5.0l V8 engine, the two-seater should theoretically be capable of 530km/h. With styling inspired by a fighter jet, this R50-million Scandinavian supercar will allow its 125 owners to indulge their wildest Top Gun fantasies.
Image: Supplied
RIMAC NEVERA
This Croatian cruise missile started rolling off the assembly line near Zagreb this year, with only 150 to be produced at about R36- million apiece. The hand-built hypercar unofficially holds the title of world’s fastest-accelerating production car with its 8.6-second quarter-mile run. With 1 427kW produced by four electric motors, the battery-powered two seater accelerates from 0-96km/h in just 1.85 seconds and to 160km/h in 4.3 seconds, and has a reported top speed of 412km/h.
Image: Supplied
MCLAREN SOLUS GT
Many cars make the journey from the physical to the gaming world, but it’s not often that it happens the other way around. McLaren has created a real-life version of the Solus GT, a futuristic concept car from the 2017 Gran Turismo Sport game. Only 25 units of the single-seat, closed cockpit track car will be built at R52-million each. The lightweight car has an incredible 1 200kg of downforce and McLaren says it delivers a Formula One-like driving experience.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 that revs to more than 10 000 rpm and produces outputs “in excess” of 618k W. This gives it the ability to scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in about 2.5 seconds and top out at 320km/h.
Image: Supplied
LOTUS EVIJA
Lotus has unveiled its Evija electric supercar in final production form with 1 500kW, making it the world’s most powerful production car. It gives the Evija (pronounced “ee-vaya”) the ability to scorch the 0-200km/h sprint in under 9 seconds, while top speed is electronically restricted to 350km/h. The Evija isn’t just about mind-boggling numbers, and the factory says it should handle like a proper Lotus thanks to its race-inspired suspension, weight-saving magnesium wheels, and carbon-fibre body. Only 130 units will be built at R50-million each.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Luxury electric and performance cars that were released in 2022
Sailing out of Cape Town in sustainable luxury
The new Range Rover is a larger-than-life experience when it comes to luxury and tech
It's the end of an era as the last Lamborghini Aventador comes off the line