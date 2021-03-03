1. SOUTH SOUTH Veza | Online
Newly launched platform SOUTH SOUTH is an online forum and community for artists, curators, galleries and collectors from the Global South. The founders — who include Liza Essers, owner of the Goodman Gallery — describe the platform as a “central portal to experience the programmes and artist profiles of galleries within and dedicated to the Global South”.
Its aim is to redress imbalance in the art world, in which art is often shipped from countries of origin and sold and exhibited at large international auction houses. SOUTH SOUTH seeks to provide an alternative art centre and resources to artists.
Its launch event, SOUTH SOUTH Veza, brings together more than 50 galleries from 30 countries and five continents with the idea of presenting a holistic worldview of contemporary art. Running from February 23 to March 7, the programme includes a series of online viewing rooms at participating galleries, curator and collector talks, as well as film screenings. Apart from offering a platform for attendees to view the art, they will also have the opportunity to buy art and interact with the artists.
The Goodman Gallery and Blank Projects represent some of the most sought-after artists in the contemporary art market, including William Kentridge, Donna Kukama and Yinka Shonibare.
• SOUTH SOUTH Veza runs until March 7. For a full calendar of live events and exhibitions, visit south-south.art/south-south-veza.
2. The Love Revolution by Beezy Bailey | Everard Read, Cape Town
Conceived of in a world thrust into the Covid-19 pandemic, Beezy Bailey’s latest exhibition uses art to soothe the weary and exhausted. This is Bailey’s 12th solo exhibition with the gallery, and his first major exhibition since his 2016 inaugural exhibition of Everard Read’s Cape Town CIRCA Gallery.
The artworks — bold, colourful, bright — represent everything humanity has longed for under lockdown with names such as Beach Party in Heaven and The Love Revolution.
• The Love Revolution opens on March 3 2021 by appointment only. Email ctgallery@everard.co.za or call 021-418-4527 to arrange your viewing.
3. Tswalu – A New Beginning by Gillian Condy | Everard Read CIRCA Gallery, Johannesburg
Tswalu — A New Beginning is a solo exhibition of watercolour paintings by Gillian Condy. It’s a body of work that was borne of the artist’s recent stint as artist in residence at the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve to which she undertook eight trips over 14 months to illustrate plants in the reserve.
“This exhibition is my chance to share the beauty and intricacy of the plants I found and recorded in this amazing place,” Condy says.
• Tswalu runs until March 14 at Everard Read’s CIRCA Gallery in Johannesburg by appointment only. Email gallery@everard.co.za or call 011-788-4805 to arrange a viewing.
4. iLobola by Zizipho Poswa | Southern Guild, Cape Town
iLobola is ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa’s debut solo exhibition. Featuring 10, hand-coiled, 2m-high clay sculptures cast with bronze, the exhibition pays homage to the African custom of lobola. Poswa says her exhibition delves into the building of relations that takes place between the two families during the process and fits into her artistic practice of exploring ideas around black female identity, motherhood, sisterhood and celebrating cultural spaces.
Poswa has attracted interest from both SA and international collectors. Her Ukukhula series was acquired by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Southern Guild has presented her work in Miami, New York and London. More recently, the Philadelphia Museum of Art also acquired some of Poswa’s work.
• iLobola opens on March 25 at Southern Guild, Cape Town.
5. Hide by Brett Murray | Everard Read, Johannesburg
Brett Murray’s latest exhibition at Everard Read, Hide, is an interrogation of the state of being offended and censorship. Where he has previously produced artworks such as The Spear to evoke political satire, in Hide the artist turns his attention inward towards the intimacy of his home with the occasional dip into the political.
• Hide runs until March 27 at Everard Read in Johannesburg by appointment only. Email gallery@everard.co.za or call 011-788-4805 to arrange your viewing.