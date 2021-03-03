1. SOUTH SOUTH Veza | Online

Newly launched platform SOUTH SOUTH is an online forum and community for artists, curators, galleries and collectors from the Global South. The founders — who include Liza Essers, owner of the Goodman Gallery — describe the platform as a “central portal to experience the programmes and artist profiles of galleries within and dedicated to the Global South”.

Its aim is to redress imbalance in the art world, in which art is often shipped from countries of origin and sold and exhibited at large international auction houses. SOUTH SOUTH seeks to provide an alternative art centre and resources to artists.

Its launch event, SOUTH SOUTH Veza, brings together more than 50 galleries from 30 countries and five continents with the idea of presenting a holistic worldview of contemporary art. Running from February 23 to March 7, the programme includes a series of online viewing rooms at participating galleries, curator and collector talks, as well as film screenings. Apart from offering a platform for attendees to view the art, they will also have the opportunity to buy art and interact with the artists.