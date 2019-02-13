Is beauty today determined by the same criteria as yesterday? This is the question Design Indaba, organisers of Mboisa - Most Beautiful Object in South Africa - posed to the public for their vote. Because Design Indaba is increasingly focused on the role innovative design plays in everyday life, and the positive change that it can bring, the Mboisa line-up of the top 10 objects goes from fashion and furniture to art and tech.

Each of the 10 objects in the line-up has been selected by a judge with a keen interest in design and each for varying reasons.

We’ve chosen five of our favourites. For a look at the full range and to place your vote, visit Design Indaba.

1. THE RIVER LOVE SOFA, Heino Schmitt Design

Nominated by TV personality Zuraida Jardine, this small yet high-end sofa packs a punch. With its retro aesthetic, clever extras and zingy Ardmore velvet upholstery it’s a statement piece that’d bring delight to the home. Set to be a “contemporary, collectible piece”, it features a double USB charging port, storage drawer, overhead lamp and magazine pouch making it a stylish allrounder. In keeping with the brand’s penchant for luxury design, the sofa features solid brass feet, wild pear legs and the leather pouch for magazines is hand tooled.

2. STELLAR SCINTILLATION, Chris Soal