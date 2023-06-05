The B.Zero1 unisex bracelet by Bulgari.
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

The B.Zero1 unisex bracelet by Bulgari, R139 000, is a beauty in 18kt rose gold and matt-black ceramic. It makes for a dazzling addition to both smart and casual outfits.

picotandmoss.co.za

The Chopard Ice cube ring.
Image: Supplied

Chopard

Square facets of ethical rose gold paired with a 0.03ct central diamond give the Chopard Ice cube ring, R38 000, its uniquely androgenous look. Perfect for anyone with enough swag to pull off this simple yet unusual design.

bhhboutique.co.za

The Louis Vuitton Volt Upside Down Play bracelet.
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Volt Upside Down Play bracelet, R104 500, is a sexy little number with its iconic L and V initials cast from 18kt yellow gold contrasted with the coloured polyamide cord. Wear it solo, in multiples or mixed with other pieces. Available in small and large versions.

eu.louisvuitton.com

Titanium and black-diamond cufflinks.
Image: Supplied

Messika

With the same understated and sleek design as the other Messika Move pieces, these titanium and black-diamond cufflinks, R21 000, are ultra-masculine and a strong accompaniment to the classic dress shirt.

bhhboutique.co.za

The Cartier Juste un Clou range of cufflinks.
Image: Supplied

Cartier

Here’s the perfect gift for the man with an appreciation for beautiful things that are both aesthetically interesting and sculptural. The Cartier Juste un Clou range of cufflinks are like little pieces of art to adorn the shirts of the discerning man. Pictured here in solid 18kt yellow gold at R93 000 a pair.

cartier.com

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X