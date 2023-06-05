Louis Vuitton
The Louis Vuitton Volt Upside Down Play bracelet, R104 500, is a sexy little number with its iconic L and V initials cast from 18kt yellow gold contrasted with the coloured polyamide cord. Wear it solo, in multiples or mixed with other pieces. Available in small and large versions.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Golden era
Adding a striking piece of jewellery is an effective way to upgrade an otherwise underwhelming look
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
The B.Zero1 unisex bracelet by Bulgari, R139 000, is a beauty in 18kt rose gold and matt-black ceramic. It makes for a dazzling addition to both smart and casual outfits.
picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Chopard
Square facets of ethical rose gold paired with a 0.03ct central diamond give the Chopard Ice cube ring, R38 000, its uniquely androgenous look. Perfect for anyone with enough swag to pull off this simple yet unusual design.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Messika
With the same understated and sleek design as the other Messika Move pieces, these titanium and black-diamond cufflinks, R21 000, are ultra-masculine and a strong accompaniment to the classic dress shirt.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
Cartier
Here’s the perfect gift for the man with an appreciation for beautiful things that are both aesthetically interesting and sculptural. The Cartier Juste un Clou range of cufflinks are like little pieces of art to adorn the shirts of the discerning man. Pictured here in solid 18kt yellow gold at R93 000 a pair.
cartier.com
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.