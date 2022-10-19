H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack.
H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack.
Image: Supplied

DARK MATTER

H Moser & Cie launched its groundbreaking curvaceous all-steel Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic in early 2020. The minimalist sports-luxe timepiece with its cushion shape and integrated bracelet is inspired by stopwatches of the 1960s and 1970s, and the aerodynamic high-speed trains of the 1920s and 1930s. The new 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack featuring the HMC 804 automatic calibre with flying tourbillon is its first all-gold novelty in the collection.

For added impact, it has a Vantablack dial — a super-black carbon nano-coating claimed to be the “world’s darkest material” that absorbs up to 99.965% of light.

  • Price on request, h-moser.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie: 011 325 4119
H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack.
H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack.
Image: Supplied

DIALLED DOWN

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF collection represents high-end watchmaking at its purest. An elegant 40mm stainless-steel GMT Rattrapante joins the minimalist lineup for 2022, featuring a “Milano Blue” fine barleycorn-guilloché patterned dial with two superimposed hour hands.

Through the easy-to-use mechanism of its Calibre PF051 split GMT complication — a world first — a pusher at 8 o’clock shifts the upper hand (local time) by one hour, revealing the hand below (home time). Back on home turf, the pusher on the crown returns the upper hand to its position above the lower hand, just like a split-seconds chronograph.

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante.
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante.
Image: Supplied

MECHANICAL JOY

The design of the Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400 is informed by the brand’s aviation heritage and “the joy of mechanics”. Beating inside its 39mm titanium case and on display through its sapphire case back is the highly anti-magnetic, five-day, in-house Calibre 400 automatic.

Its technical styling created through satin and sand-blasted finishes is complemented by the signature serrated bezel, a muscular bracelet, and an oversized crown with guards. You have a choice of three dial colours: grey, blue, or salmon. This fine timing device features stop-seconds, a date window at 6 o’clock, and a remarkable five-day power reserve. Water resistant to 100m.

Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400.
Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400.
Image: Supplied

Chronomaster moves with the times

The new Chronomaster Open joins the latest-generation Chronomaster collection
Watches & Jewellery
1 week ago

A moving homage to Linnaeus’ “flower clock”

Spring has sprung and what better way to celebrate than with this delightful work of art from Van Cleef & Arpels
Watches & Jewellery
1 month ago

The latest Breitling, Hermès and Tudor watches

From the Arceau Hermès Story framed by a bezel set with 82 diamonds to Tudor's new Ranger M79950 - here are the latest luxury watches
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

Breaking down gender stereotypes, watchfully

It is refreshing to see the more inclusive lineup of novelties from Omega this year
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X