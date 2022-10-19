Its technical styling created through satin and sand-blasted finishes is complemented by the signature serrated bezel, a muscular bracelet, and an oversized crown with guards. You have a choice of three dial colours: grey, blue, or salmon. This fine timing device features stop-seconds, a date window at 6 o’clock, and a remarkable five-day power reserve. Water resistant to 100m.
The latest news in the world of luxury watches this month
From the latest addition to the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF collection to the new H Moser & Cie 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack
Image: Supplied
DARK MATTER
H Moser & Cie launched its groundbreaking curvaceous all-steel Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic in early 2020. The minimalist sports-luxe timepiece with its cushion shape and integrated bracelet is inspired by stopwatches of the 1960s and 1970s, and the aerodynamic high-speed trains of the 1920s and 1930s. The new 40mm Streamliner Tourbillon Vantablack featuring the HMC 804 automatic calibre with flying tourbillon is its first all-gold novelty in the collection.
For added impact, it has a Vantablack dial — a super-black carbon nano-coating claimed to be the “world’s darkest material” that absorbs up to 99.965% of light.
Image: Supplied
DIALLED DOWN
The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF collection represents high-end watchmaking at its purest. An elegant 40mm stainless-steel GMT Rattrapante joins the minimalist lineup for 2022, featuring a “Milano Blue” fine barleycorn-guilloché patterned dial with two superimposed hour hands.
Through the easy-to-use mechanism of its Calibre PF051 split GMT complication — a world first — a pusher at 8 o’clock shifts the upper hand (local time) by one hour, revealing the hand below (home time). Back on home turf, the pusher on the crown returns the upper hand to its position above the lower hand, just like a split-seconds chronograph.
Image: Supplied
MECHANICAL JOY
The design of the Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400 is informed by the brand’s aviation heritage and “the joy of mechanics”. Beating inside its 39mm titanium case and on display through its sapphire case back is the highly anti-magnetic, five-day, in-house Calibre 400 automatic.
Its technical styling created through satin and sand-blasted finishes is complemented by the signature serrated bezel, a muscular bracelet, and an oversized crown with guards. You have a choice of three dial colours: grey, blue, or salmon. This fine timing device features stop-seconds, a date window at 6 o’clock, and a remarkable five-day power reserve. Water resistant to 100m.
Image: Supplied
Chronomaster moves with the times
A moving homage to Linnaeus’ “flower clock”
The latest Breitling, Hermès and Tudor watches
Breaking down gender stereotypes, watchfully