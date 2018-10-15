“Beautiful” is not a big enough word to describe Thando Hopa — mostly because the word has been hijacked by the poetically challenged to exist only in the context of how someone looks. Hopa is beautiful in face and body, for sure, but she is so impressively beautiful a human being that a bigger word is needed. And beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder, or is it only skin deep?

Skin has been a big issue for the model, prosecutor, writer, and activist who has become well known in South African media. The story of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee “discovering” her in a shopping mall and making her his muse has already become the stuff of fashion legend. Hopa has told her stories of childhood traumas, dealing with teasing, fear and insults so many times that she says: “We have to do this story in a different way. I’ve done it focusing on the negatives of my childhood so many times... and to be honest, it’s exhausting. I want to talk about positive things.”

But she is prepared to start at the beginning: “I grew up in Lenasia South in a predominantly ‘pigmented’ community — it was a mixture of black, coloured, and Indian people — and I grew up with four siblings.

“I had consistently wonderful parents. Before I went out into the world and knew anything about anything; before I knew about albinism or race or anything, I was that four-year-old glory girl. My parents made me feel like I was the epitome of perfection. They made me feel like I could sing when I could not,” she says. “With albinism, you suffer from myopia. So to counteract that, my father, Jongisizwe Hopa, would take a tennis ball and he’d slowly throw it to me repeatedly to try to improve my depth perception. Having to develop a child so different from his own experience into a fully functional human being must have been quite a challenge.”