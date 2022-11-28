The entertainment areas are located on the upper floor. Here, a spectacular living room and dining room with high, oak-beamed ceilings are divided by a double-aspect fireplace standing sentinel in the middle. This space opens out onto an arresting pergola-shaded terrace with a 14m-long infinity pool running the length of it, together with a jacuzzi. The villa also boasts a fully equipped Assirelli Design kitchen, a family room with a state-of-the-art home-theatre system, a wine store, and a home gym.
The Owner's Villa
Delaire Graff’s The Owner’s Villa is the epitome of exclusive luxury
Image: Supplied
Situated on the grounds of the renowned Stellenbosch estate, the sprawling, four-bedroom property spans two levels and is surrounded by the estate’s grand gardens and vineyards. Upon entering, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in an art gallery — in a sense, you are.
The walls and floors of this sensational property are used to exhibit over 70 artworks from estate and villa owner Laurence Graff’s private collection. And in the few instances where there is no art, there are views. The space is brilliantly designed to offer residents the utmost privacy while still showcasing sweeping views of Stellenbosch, the vineyards, and the surrounding mountains.
Image: Supplied
The entertainment areas are located on the upper floor. Here, a spectacular living room and dining room with high, oak-beamed ceilings are divided by a double-aspect fireplace standing sentinel in the middle. This space opens out onto an arresting pergola-shaded terrace with a 14m-long infinity pool running the length of it, together with a jacuzzi. The villa also boasts a fully equipped Assirelli Design kitchen, a family room with a state-of-the-art home-theatre system, a wine store, and a home gym.
The four bedrooms, all with private terraces and those same breathtaking, uninterrupted views, come with walk-in wardrobes, marble-clad bathrooms, and the most luxurious of finishes — here every detail has been thought through. A villa of this stature deserves a culinary and service offering to match, and Delaire ensures this with a personal butler, housekeeping service, personal concierge service, and a private chef on hand for the duration of your stay.
