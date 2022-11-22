The homestead, designed by architect Michael Dall, features six suites (five in the manor house and one a vineyard suite) and can be booked by room or in its entirety. It is a place of tranquillity and creativity — the interiors, designed by owner Tim Rudd with the help of his mother Lesley, are breathtaking, from the solid-oak floors by Pierre Cronje (who also designed the diningroom table) to the functional art that is James Mudge’s “pick-up sticks” server.
A luxurious country retreat awaits at Brookdale Manor House
A country retreat in the heart of Paarl’s winelands, this manor house is an oasis of fine art, food, and wine set among the vineyards of Brookdale Estate
Image: Supplied
The homestead, designed by architect Michael Dall, features six suites (five in the manor house and one a vineyard suite) and can be booked by room or in its entirety. It is a place of tranquillity and creativity — the interiors, designed by owner Tim Rudd with the help of his mother Lesley, are breathtaking, from the solid-oak floors by Pierre Cronje (who also designed the diningroom table) to the functional art that is James Mudge’s “pick-up sticks” server.
It is clear that every step of this creative process has been one of thought, care, and passion. The rooms, likewise, are exquisite in their simplicity — at Brookdale a TV is so out of place that it gets tucked away into the foot of the bed, from where it can be automatically raised when required. White, bright, and airy, each suite is accented in muted tones of mint, blue, and burnt orange, as well as gorgeously embroidered statement fabrics.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The sprawling manor also features a gym, private study, two living rooms, a swimming pool and pool house, outside seating areas and, for those who prefer to arrive in style, a helipad. While a self-catering option is available, those who opt for the full service will be in the capable hands of executive chef Gary Coetzee, whose résumé includes luxury safari lodge Singita and a stint as a private chef for the late property tycoon Sol Kerzner. At Brookdale it’s all about tailored experiences, allowing guests to enjoy the beauty of the sprawling estate in whatever way they choose.
Image: Supplied
For some, that may simply be lounging by the pool or receiving a wellness treatment in the comfort of their own suite. Others may prefer a private tasting of talented winemaker Kiara Scott’s latest Brookdale vintages or to take a horse ride around the farm, vineyards, and stunning gardens.
