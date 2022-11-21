1 700 000
The amount in dollars in change that is thrown in Rome’s 18th-century Trevi Fountain every year. All of it goes to a Catholic charity.
13
The number of pieces of luggage that go missing every minute. This is 70% less than what went missing a decade ago, thanks to improvements in tracking.
75 704 760
The number of passengers who passed through the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International airport in 2021, a drop from the record 110 million passengers in 2019.
18,2
The percentage of foreign tourists visiting South Africa in 2020 who were Zimbabwean. The largest overseas contributor to tourism in the same year was the United Kingdom, with 2%..
30
The percentage of men who haven’t taken a vacation for several years who are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who took time off, according to the Framingham Heart Study.
NUMBERS GAME
Travel and tourist attractions in numbers
From the world's most visited country and city to the number of known pyramids in Sudan (more than Egypt)
Image: Supplied
1 700 000
The amount in dollars in change that is thrown in Rome’s 18th-century Trevi Fountain every year. All of it goes to a Catholic charity.
13
The number of pieces of luggage that go missing every minute. This is 70% less than what went missing a decade ago, thanks to improvements in tracking.
75 704 760
The number of passengers who passed through the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International airport in 2021, a drop from the record 110 million passengers in 2019.
18,2
The percentage of foreign tourists visiting South Africa in 2020 who were Zimbabwean. The largest overseas contributor to tourism in the same year was the United Kingdom, with 2%..
30
The percentage of men who haven’t taken a vacation for several years who are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who took time off, according to the Framingham Heart Study.
Image: Supplied
200-255
The number of known pyramids in Sudan — its neighbour, Egypt, has only 138.
23 000 000
The number of passengers who ride trains in India daily.
15
The percentage of the global population who take 70% of all flights.
90 000 000
The number of foreign visitors who travelled to France in 2019, making it the most visited country in the world.
Image: Supplied
22 000 000
The number of international visitors who went to Bangkok in 2019, making it the world’s most visited city. They stayed an average of 4.7 nights and spent $173 13 daily.
1
The number of time zones in China, despite its five distinct geographical zones.
You might also like...
How to have the best vacation in Delhi
Qatar beyond the World Cup kickoff
Marvels in motion
Visa-free holiday destinations