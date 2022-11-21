The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.
The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.
Image: Supplied

1 700 000

The amount in dollars in change that is thrown in Rome’s 18th-century Trevi Fountain every year. All of it goes to a Catholic charity.

13

The number of pieces of luggage that go missing every minute. This is 70% less than what went missing a decade ago, thanks to improvements in tracking.

75 704 760

The number of passengers who passed through the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International airport in 2021, a drop from the record 110 million passengers in 2019.

18,2 

The percentage of foreign tourists visiting South Africa in 2020 who were Zimbabwean. The largest overseas contributor to tourism in the same year was the United Kingdom, with 2%..

30 

The percentage of men who haven’t taken a vacation for several years who are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who took time off, according to the Framingham Heart Study.

Pyramids in Sudan.
Pyramids in Sudan.
Image: Supplied

200-255

The number of known pyramids in Sudan — its neighbour, Egypt, has only 138.

23 000 000

The number of passengers who ride trains in India daily.

15

The percentage of the global population who take 70% of all flights.

90 000 000

The number of foreign visitors who travelled to France in 2019, making it the most visited country in the world.

Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand.
Image: Supplied

22 000 000

The number of international visitors who went to Bangkok in 2019, making it the world’s most visited city. They stayed an average of 4.7 nights and spent $173 13 daily.

1

The number of time zones in China, despite its five distinct geographical zones.

