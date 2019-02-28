THE GALAXY FOLD

We were herded into in a darkened room, told to check our phones at the door and stand two-by-two at the counters. There, under the plexiglass, was a shroud covering the object that all the world was making a fuss about – the newest sensational flagship of Samsung’s Galaxy range – the Fold, just in time for cellular series 10th birthday. Eventually, out came some men wearing white gloves who then handed the phones to us, tentatively, spying on me like I was a five-year-old in the supermarket, with a sweet in my hand, convinced I was up to no good.

It is understandable that they weren’t keen to hand over the goods. The folding phone has been a white whale for cellphone manufacturers for the last couple of years. But now, finally, after eons of rumors, murmurs and registered cellphone patents it was here and it was, well, a little awkward.

One would expect that a folding phone would be thick, like a small sandwich, but it was a lot skinnier when folded than I imagined, harking back to the Nokia Communicator days of 1996. The skinny frame is as such because it is all the better to unfold into the nifty 7.3-inch mini tablet-like display, however, after having a wide set phone over the last four generations it is definitely something that will take some getting used to. As will the weirdly tiny front screen.