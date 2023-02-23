It starts off by asking you to identify your goal in using the platform and your current state. Once you’ve selected an option, it presents a selection of emotions to help you better express how you’re feeling at that moment.
If, for example, you state that you’re feeling “Low Energy Unpleasant”, the app will provide options such as “Meh”, “Forlorn”, “Sad”, or “Exhausted”. It then asks where you are (home, work, school, etc), what you’re doing, and who you’re with, to help you understand your emotions and what could be triggering them. A regulation strategy in the form of a video by a licensed professional helps you understand the factors contributing to your mood and provide step-by-step instructions for practising self-compassion.
Over time, the app is able to detect patterns that impact your mood, allowing you to take the necessary steps to process your feelings. Apple App Store
Review | How We Feel app
Named a 2022 App Store “Cultural Impact” Winner by Apple, the “How We Feel” app prompts you to connect with your emotions through simple daily check-ins
