How We Feel app.
How We Feel app.
Image: Supplied

It starts off by asking you to identify your goal in using the platform and your current state. Once you’ve selected an option, it presents a selection of emotions to help you better express how you’re feeling at that moment.

If, for example, you state that you’re feeling “Low Energy Unpleasant”, the app will provide options such as “Meh”, “Forlorn”, “Sad”, or “Exhausted”. It then asks where you are (home, work, school, etc), what you’re doing, and who you’re with, to help you understand your emotions and what could be triggering them. A regulation strategy in the form of a video by a licensed professional helps you understand the factors contributing to your mood and provide step-by-step instructions for practising self-compassion.

Over time, the app is able to detect patterns that impact your mood, allowing you to take the necessary steps to process your feelings. Apple App Store

You might also like...

Samsung Unpacked: everything you need to know

Innovation doesn’t need to be flashy and it appears that Samsung has finally realised that with the S23 series
Tech & Gadgets
2 days ago

The sexiest sound systems

Design and music have always gone hand-in-hand
Tech & Gadgets
4 months ago

Is Google Wallet too late to capitalise on SA’s contactless payments wave?

Tech giant Google has recently launched Google Wallet in SA
Tech & Gadgets
5 months ago

Are Samsung's foldable phones any better than your traditional smartphone?

Samsung may own the foldable smartphone market but it’s only because they have no meaningful competition
Tech & Gadgets
6 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X