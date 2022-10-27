Portable gaming has come a long way since the days of the PSP and Nintendo Wii. There are now far fewer compromises when it comes to gaming on the go, thanks to the Nintendo Switch. But there hasn’t been another hybrid device that’s as versatile — until now.
A Valve product, the Steam Deck is closer to a mini portable PC, and offers the unique capability of accessing games from the Steam online store. To ensure optimum portability and a familiar interface, it has a D-Pad, A B X Y buttons, four as-signable grip buttons, two full-size analogue sticks, and left and right analogue triggers and bumpers.
The Steam Deck gaming console
For a first-generation product, the Steam Deck packs a more-than-adequate punch
Powering this uniquely powerful device is an AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB storage (expand-able via SD, SDXC, and SDHC). For a first-generation product, the Steam Deck packs a more-than-adequate 60Hz, 7-inch display with 1280 x 800px resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.
But its biggest drawcard is the ease with which you can slot it into the dock and play on a larger display — or grab it and head out.
From $399, store.steam-powered.comwhat
