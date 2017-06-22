Fifteen plus hours is a lot of time to kill and as great as the in-flight entertainment and tiny glasses of champagne can be sometimes you just need something a little harder and a tad more exclusive while your work email and secretary is beyond your reach. Why not make your very own mini bar - with an emphasis on mini? A tiny bit of planning and 5 minutes of prep can last you hours up in the sky and we did the fieldwork to prove it.

BEFORE YOU FLY

You will need:

Tiny tupperware

Celery tops

Fresh mint leaves

A lime

An orange

Empty tiny bottle

Bitters

A bottle of Tabasco

For bonus points:

The mini liquor bottles of your choice

Prep:

Cut up the limes and oranges into wedges and put them in separate containers so as to not mix up the flavors. Make sure to capture all the stray bits of juice - you’re going need it later. Bruise the mint leaves ahead of time to release the sent and put in the same tupperware as the celery to save space. Decant some bitters into the empty tiny bottle, you only need a few drops so don’t get too heavy handed. Put all of it in a plastic ziploc to make security fool proof.

By packing your own tiny bottles you not only guarantee you the liquor you want but will also annoy the airhostess less. You’re going to be quite demanding with all your requests as it is, the less you ask for the better.