Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1998.
Image: Supplied

Leather that lingers the long-awaited eighth limited edition in the Glenmorangie’s Bond House No. 1 series is named after an old warehouse built in the 19th century that now serves as the stillhouse of the distillery. Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1998 was distilled in 1998 and then matured in a variety of casks, including bourbon, sherry, and virgin new-charred oak (a first for Glenmorangie). Bottled in 2022, it’s as smooth as it gets — expect aromas of toffee, ripe pear, and gentle oak, followed by dark chocolate and raisin on the palate, with a touch of leather and dates that lingers long after the last sip.

Retails at R12 000 a bottle.

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

