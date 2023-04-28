Glenmorangie Pride 1981 was distilled and laid down for maturation in Glenmorangie’s finest oak casks more than 40 years ago, intended to be an exquisite vintage 18-Year-Old. Then, in 1999, a limited quantity of sauternes barriques from the fabled vineyards of Château d’Yquem were given to the distillery. The whisky was then extra-matured for another 10 years in those prized casks — the longest period any Glenmorangie whisky has yet undergone extra-maturation. Layers of delicious desserts are joined by honeydew melon and lemon-vanilla madeleines, with oak tannins bringing hints of French toast.
R100 000 a bottle.
Vintage is back
Making a bold fashion statement needn’t stop at what you wear… and the Glenmorangie Pride 1981 is a beauty that has us starstruck
