Glenmorangie Pride 1981.
Glenmorangie Pride 1981.
Image: Supplied

Glenmorangie Pride 1981 was distilled and laid down for maturation in Glenmorangie’s finest oak casks more than 40 years ago, intended to be an exquisite vintage 18-Year-Old. Then, in 1999, a limited quantity of sauternes barriques from the fabled vineyards of Château d’Yquem were given to the distillery. The whisky was then extra-matured for another 10 years in those prized casks — the longest period any Glenmorangie whisky has yet undergone extra-maturation. Layers of delicious desserts are joined by honeydew melon and lemon-vanilla madeleines, with oak tannins bringing hints of French toast.

R100 000 a bottle.

You might also like...

A trendsetting sip

Leather that lingers the long-awaited eighth limited edition in the Glenmorangie’s Bond House No. 1 series
Food & Drink
3 weeks ago

Find a symphony of flavours in Fercullen 20 yo 2001 Oloroso Finish

Add this rare and inimitable whisky to your drinks cabinet
Food & Drink
1 month ago

A formidable trio

Highland Park Whisky continues to pay tribute to the proud, adventurous, and fiercely independent Viking spirit and roots
Food & Drink
5 months ago

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X