Cheesecake is adored and fawned over, but I seldom find myself gravitating towards or ordering the dessert — much to the shock and horror of many. Too often it’s too dense, too rich, too sweet and, I dare say, over-hyped — except for Japanese cheesecakes: a most glorious creation, light, fluffy and less sweet than its Western counterpart.
And there are few places to find a better Japanese cheesecake in South Africa than Café Chiffon. The hole-in-the-wall cake-and-coffee shop within the vibrant and eccentric De Waterkant neighbourhood is an Instagrammers dream. Not only are the cakes and macaroons absolutely “gram-worthy” but so too is the shop’s interior. From its stylish tables and chairs to the part-exposed brick, part-plastered back wall (with a series of arched and organically shaped niches displaying a host of vases and trinkets) and the wooden-slatted dessert bar, everything about Café Chiffon is a visual delight.
That includes the view to the open plan and very pink workshop where owner and baker Christine Hu can often be seen icing cakes, surrounded by a menagerie of piping bags, cake toppings, confectionery and decorative flowers.
Review
Café Chiffon is as good as it gets
This hole-in-the-wall cake-and-coffee shop in Cape Town is a must-visit — even for those who disparage cheesecake
Image: Supplied
Cheesecake is adored and fawned over, but I seldom find myself gravitating towards or ordering the dessert — much to the shock and horror of many. Too often it’s too dense, too rich, too sweet and, I dare say, over-hyped — except for Japanese cheesecakes: a most glorious creation, light, fluffy and less sweet than its Western counterpart.
And there are few places to find a better Japanese cheesecake in South Africa than Café Chiffon. The hole-in-the-wall cake-and-coffee shop within the vibrant and eccentric De Waterkant neighbourhood is an Instagrammers dream. Not only are the cakes and macaroons absolutely “gram-worthy” but so too is the shop’s interior. From its stylish tables and chairs to the part-exposed brick, part-plastered back wall (with a series of arched and organically shaped niches displaying a host of vases and trinkets) and the wooden-slatted dessert bar, everything about Café Chiffon is a visual delight.
That includes the view to the open plan and very pink workshop where owner and baker Christine Hu can often be seen icing cakes, surrounded by a menagerie of piping bags, cake toppings, confectionery and decorative flowers.
Review | Beyond at Buitenverwachting
The chef churns out the most magnificent of cakes — her specialities being Japanese cheesecake and chiffon cake (one of my very favourite cakes). The menu changes monthly, so there’s always something new to try. But fear not; the signatures remain.
Hu creates an assortment of classic and creative flavour combinations of cake, along with a range of out there Korean-style macaroons — at Cafe Chiffon they are clamshell-shaped and filled with American buttercream and the likes of marshmallows, chocolate, Oreos and pretzels. All gorgeously light, fluffy and utterly indulgent.
The Japanese cheesecake, meanwhile, is undeniably one of the best I’ve tasted — a must-have. Layers of soft, souffle-style cheesecake coated with layers of whipped cream and garnished with a strawberry is stunning.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Likewise, the Miso Caramel Chiffon cake — delicate layers of vanilla chiffon filled with a glorious combination of miso caramel whipped cream — isn’t to be missed either. (It’s on the May menu, so get there this week.) It’s a beautiful combination of the somewhat salty, sweet and savoury caramel with the richness of the cream and the delicate spongy cake, all in utmost harmony.
Also on the May menu are a Chocolate Hazelnut Chiffon — swiss-roll style rather than layered — Matcha Raspberry Basque Cheesecake and a Banoffee Chiffon. A selection of teas, coffees and beverages are also available.
Whether you’re a cheesecake lover or part of the minority like me, head to Café Chiffon — you shan’t be disappointed.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Hu also offers whole cakes to order in advance, that make for superb gifts or post dinner party delights.
Shop GF007, Old Cape Quarter,
72 Waterkant St,
Green Point, Cape Town,
8001
For more information follow Café Chiffon on Instagram @cafechiffon.cpt
You might also like...
The Hot Seat | Pantry by Gemelli
A stroke of serendipity
Review | Chefs Warehouse at The Bailey