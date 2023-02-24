Pampelle is sweetly bitter, subtly botanical, and always thirst quenching. Stir or toss in a cocktail shaker with tonic water for an excellent addition to any cocktail. Retails at R359 per bottle.
Pampelle Tonic
1. 1 part Pampelle
2. Top up with tonic water (we suggest Fever-Tree)
3. Build over ice in a tall glass
4. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit
Pampelle: a complex apéritif
Made from handpicked grapefruit from the sun-drenched island of Corsica, Pampelle is a complex apéritif
Image: Supplied
Pampelle is sweetly bitter, subtly botanical, and always thirst quenching. Stir or toss in a cocktail shaker with tonic water for an excellent addition to any cocktail. Retails at R359 per bottle.
Pampelle Tonic
1. 1 part Pampelle
2. Top up with tonic water (we suggest Fever-Tree)
3. Build over ice in a tall glass
4. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit
You might also like...
New restaurant openings and must-have reservations
Chef Mantis Shabane’s sustainable vision for neighbourhood dining
Exclusive | Michelin-starred chef to head up Spier Manor House dining experience
Small is beautiful in Cape Town’s suburban wine route