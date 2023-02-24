Pampelle: a complex apéritif.
Image: Supplied

Pampelle is sweetly bitter, subtly botanical, and always thirst quenching. Stir or toss in a cocktail shaker with tonic water for an excellent addition to any cocktail. Retails at R359 per bottle.

Pampelle Tonic

1. 1 part Pampelle

2. Top up with tonic water (we suggest Fever-Tree)

3. Build over ice in a tall glass

4. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit

