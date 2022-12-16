Inverroche Bee&Bee Limited Edition Packaging
The ever-dynamic, local gin brand Inverroche has partnered with renowned bee expert, Chevonne Reynolds (founder of the Jozi Bee Hotel Project) and Phillip Hollander and Stephen Wilson from the sustainable furniture company, Houtlander, to create a one-of-its kind gin-packaging which offers a unique experience of quality, craftsmanship and sustainability.
A limited edition Inverroche Classic Gin is now available packaged in beautifully crafted bee hotels, which can be used as homes for solitary bees in gardens or even on balconies. Solitary bees, which don’t live in hives, are losing their natural habitats and, in line with Inverroche’s commitment to supporting and sustaining local communities and the environment, the company has come up with this innovative way to support nature’s little helpers.
The wooden packaging is made using the wood of invasive alien tree species, further helping to protect the environment, Once reassembled and suitably placed, these ‘bee hotels’ will become a fully functioning shelter for solitary bees.
While these species of bees produce no honey, they’re one of nature’s primary pollinators and are essential for the proper functioning of our ecosystems. An awesome initiative, in the spirit of sustainability.
Inverroche Classic Bee & Bee Gin Pack is available at leading liquor retailers from R459.00 per bottle.
In the spirit of gifting
A round up of the drinks must-haves we’re coveting this festive season
Veuve Clicquot X Smeg
In honour of the Veuve Clicquot’s 250-year anniversary, the famed French Champagne house has collaborated with luxury appliance manufacturer, Smeg to launch a special version of the latter’s FAB28 fridge. Customised in the iconic Veuve Clicquot ‘solaire’ yellow, the collaboration sees a combination of design and innovation that encapsulates the spirit of the two brands.
The iconic 1950s-style FAB28 refrigerator has become an iconic symbol around the world, synonymous with Smeg. Renowned for its soft rounded curves, this 270-litre capacity fridge is here finished in Veuve Clicquot yellow, and the Veuve Clicquot branding.
Lucky collectors will have the opportunity to purchase one of a handful of these refrigerators which includes 36 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, bringing this most coveted of collaborations into their homes.
The collaboration also includes the mini Clicquot fridge gift box that embodies the very same design principles. Available in limited quantities, this iconic gift pack is too available in classic solaire yellow and bears the 250th birthday emblem.
The plastic-free box is designed in pewter (an infinitely recyclable material) with a removable inner wedge made from sugar cane waste, meaning the box can be re-used, giving it a second life. Further emphasising the Maison’s talent for innovation, the box is isothermal, keeping your bottle of champagne cool for up to two hours.
The Veuve Clicquot Smeg Fab28 Fridge (with 36 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label) is available from select retailers and retails from R89 999,00.
The mini Clicquot fridge gift box is available in limited quantities and retails from R799,95.
FIELDBAR
For the adventurer and the explorer, the festival goer and the camper, FIELDBAR offers the most stylish solution to keeping your drinks cold no matter where your preferred place to sip them may be, offering up to 50 hours of ice performance.
This sexiest of cooler boxes was inspired by the leather and wood “Drinks Boxes” made by the prestigious picnic hamper companies of the Victorian era. The boxes initially designed to house champagne bottles standing upright, have been reimagined using modern materials, featuring high-performance insulation and finished with a genuine leather double-stitched leather handle.
A proudly South African product, FIELDBAR is both inspired by and made in Cape Town. The handcrafted drinks boxes hold 10l and have been designed to be durable, versatile, and comfortable to carry. The boxes are currently available in six different Pantone colours and feature airtight lids, shock absorbent ABS plastic outers, aluminum hinges and non-slip silicone feet.
For more information visit their website.
