Sexton Single Malt Whiskey.
Image: Supplied

Rich in hue, approachable in taste, and memorable in character, The Sexton Single Malt is made from 100% Irish malted barley that’s been triple distilled in copper-pot stills.

It is aged for four years in Oloroso-sherry butts, and notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and honeyed oak linger like smoke after a fire. As smooth as they come, this whiskey is best enjoyed on the rocks.

R529 per 750ml bottle.

