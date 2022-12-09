Rich in hue, approachable in taste, and memorable in character, The Sexton Single Malt is made from 100% Irish malted barley that’s been triple distilled in copper-pot stills.
It is aged for four years in Oloroso-sherry butts, and notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and honeyed oak linger like smoke after a fire. As smooth as they come, this whiskey is best enjoyed on the rocks.
The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Sexton is made from 100% Irish malted barley that is triple distilled in copper pot stills for smoothness
Image: Supplied
R529 per 750ml bottle.
