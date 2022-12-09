For the discerning drinker, this cuvée’s exquisite bead of fine, pristine bubbles will appear as delightful as the tinsel and lights around any tree.
Subtle aromas of yeast, red berries, and stone fruit give way to honeyed notes, vivid lemon marmalade, and toasted sourdough flavours. Complex, creamy, rich, and vibrant — it’s a vintage well worth raising a glass to.
The purest expression of L’Ormarins in a single vintage
The L’Ormarins Private Cuvée 2014 is the perfect expression of freshness and complexity
Image: Supplied
R470 a bottle.
