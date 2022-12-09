L'ormarins Private Cuvée 2014.
Image: Supplied

For the discerning drinker, this cuvée’s exquisite bead of fine, pristine bubbles will appear as delightful as the tinsel and lights around any tree.

Subtle aromas of yeast, red berries, and stone fruit give way to honeyed notes, vivid lemon marmalade, and toasted sourdough flavours. Complex, creamy, rich, and vibrant — it’s a vintage well worth raising a glass to.

R470 a bottle. 

