From October 26-28, wine festival WineX will return to Sandton Convention Centre for three days of vinous discovery and enjoyment.
The annual festival returns, for the first time post-Covid-19, to its late October date, marking one of the most anticipated and exciting wine events on the Gauteng calendar.
Visited by over 8,000 people, the show gives wine connoisseurs, enthusiasts and wine lovers alike the opportunity to explore wines from over 140 of the Cape’s finest wine producers, meet award-winning winemakers and try out the latest new releases.
WineX returns to Joburg
The elegance of the Cape’s Savage Red
This year’s show is set to include some incredibly exciting newcomers, the likes of Le Chant, who will no doubt impress Joburger’s with their maiden vintage chenin blanc and red blend, while Tesselaarsdal’s Berene Sauls will too be making her WineX debut with her outstanding chardonnay and pinot noir.
The exhibitors list (which can be found here) reads like a who’s who of SA wines and features many a critically acclaimed stalwart, heavyweight and trailblazer, who continue to frequent the show. Expect to taste from prestigious wineries, the likes of Hamilton Russell, Klein Constantia, Vilafonté and Waterford among many more.
Over 800 wines will be available for tasting on the evenings, which while predominantly local are also set to include an array of international wines, such as Champagne and even Canada’s famed ice wine. Bespoke wine tastings will also be available in the pop-up tasting lounge, where small groups will be able to experience a host of curated and themed wine tastings.
On the culinary side, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious samplings from Babylonstoren Pantry, Ghana Chocolatiers and Mari’s with Love confectionery. Mastrantonio’s food-on-the-move deli will be on hand, selling up a selection of their fine Italian fare for enjoyment, along with the wines.
It’s a welcome return to Joburg’s social wine calendar, and always a welcome opportunity for the City of Gold to get a taste of the Winelands’ best.
For more information visit WineX.co.za or tickets for the festival can by purchased here.
