There’s a new, grand dame on Cape Town’s bustling Bree street, she goes by The Bailey, and she’s sensationally and eccentrically stylish.

I am, of course, speaking of the latest collaboration between celebrated chef Liam Tomlin and the owners of Tintswalo Lodges (following on from the successful partnership of Chef’s Warehouse Tintswalo), The Bailey on Bree.

The three-storey culinary destination (situated within a historic building in Cape Town’s city centre) has opened its doors at No 91 of the foodie-centric Bree Street. The multilevel offering caters to those discerning individuals with a passion for food, wine and good company.