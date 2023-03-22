We’re still dreaming about the haute- couture runways, so high on our lust list this month are any of the garments from the Valentino and Schiaparelli shows. It was a visual feast at Schiaparelli with hyper-feminine silhouettes and exaggerated cinched waistlines that offered gasp-worthy moments.
At Valentino, vibrant colour, structured yet delicate flounces, romantic bow details, and nocturnal sparkle inspired by freedom and club nights ruled, creating a beautifully contrasting mood for the season that we’re happily adding to our wardrobes.
Style Notes
Sculptural couture
Still dreaming about the garments from the Valentino and Schiaparelli shows
Image: Supplied
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.