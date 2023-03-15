Investment dressing takes on a whole new meaning as haute-couture craftsmanship and denim collide in G-Star RAW’s latest collaboration with fashion designer David Laport. The limited-edition Denim After Dark capsule collection merges Laport’s signature pleating and sculptural designs with G-Star RAW’s denim expertise to create two high-fashion pieces — an haute-couture dress and a pleated, ready-to-wear bow top crafted from premium Japanese selvedge denim and tulle.
Captured by South African fashion photographer Walter Pierre, the campaign not only showcases the delicate craftsmanship of the denim pieces against the rawness of the industrial city but is also an ode to nocturnal adventures and the endless possibilities of denim.
g-star.com
Style Notes
Denim after dark
An ode to nocturnal adventures and the endless possibilities of denim
Image: Walter Pierre
Investment dressing takes on a whole new meaning as haute-couture craftsmanship and denim collide in G-Star RAW’s latest collaboration with fashion designer David Laport. The limited-edition Denim After Dark capsule collection merges Laport’s signature pleating and sculptural designs with G-Star RAW’s denim expertise to create two high-fashion pieces — an haute-couture dress and a pleated, ready-to-wear bow top crafted from premium Japanese selvedge denim and tulle.
Captured by South African fashion photographer Walter Pierre, the campaign not only showcases the delicate craftsmanship of the denim pieces against the rawness of the industrial city but is also an ode to nocturnal adventures and the endless possibilities of denim.
g-star.com
You might also like...
Redefining a new czene
Versatility is where the navy blazer truly shines
Hunting for the ultimate bike-friendly jeans
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.