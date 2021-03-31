THE VIEW BY 27PINKX, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton
Feel on top of the world (literally) at the newly opened, female-owned and managed The View by 27Pinkx spa on the 10th floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton. The hotel has been sans spa for a while now, so it’s great to know you can now escape the city bustle to this oasis in the heart of the Jozi. Enjoy sweeping, 180º views of Sandton’s leafy suburbs while taking a dip in the heated Roman pool, if you wish.
Despite the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the space creates an intimate, private environment with its serene relaxation area, bamboo motif wallpaper and emerald-green accents. With the décor on point, you can enjoy the range of treatments available using premium products from brands such as iS Clinical and QMS.
In addition to a heated Roman bath, Rasul chambers, Kneipp therapy and Vichy showers, the spa boasts a one-of-a-kind halogen salt therapy room exclusive to The View. This treatment takes place in a room with salt-covered floors, walls and ceiling — and uses a halogenerator to pump atomised salt mist into the air to be inhaled as you unwind. Salt in its microcrystalline form has antiseptic, antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral effects that help cells consolidate inflammation and mucus, so your body can get rid of them.
INOAR SALON & LIFESTYLE CENTRE, Pretoria
Inoar’s new lifestyle centre will change the way we do hair appointments. Combining hair-care services and products with lifestyle elements that will make you want to linger longer, the space features iconic Inoar in-salon treatments such as Inoar keratin smoothing treatments and professional colour services using Inoar’s unique vegan hair colour system.
Enjoy the beautiful, spacious design inspired by the brand's Brazilian roots and natural approach to beauty. Designed by architect André Eksteen of Earthworld, the space brings the outdoors indoors with natural textures, open ceilings, exposed concrete, and large windows. “The colour scheme is reminiscent of a lush botanical scene with hues of floral pink and green, subtly layered on the surfaces of walls and in window and door openings. The materials of the bespoke furniture in the reception, café and salon consists of velvet upholstery, walnut timber and green marble, with fine detailing in brass serving as the ‘jewellery’ of the design items,” says Eksteen.
At your next hair appointment, enjoy the lifestyle centre’s coffee shop, retail stores — and aesthetics and beauty facilities courtesy of Cara Aesthetics — where you can also indulge in a quick carboxy, dermaplaning, micro-needling or laser treatment. Need a spot of botox while you’re there? Dr Mignon McKechnie can assist with that, as well as with mesotherapy and fillers.
Shop bespoke leather goods at Haki Original or premium stoneware, porcelain and glassware at Lavish’d, stocking brands such as Jenna Clifford.
LUEUR AESTHETICS AND WELLNESS, Sandton
From treatment rooms offering boutique privacy to personalised spa journeys and exclusive treatments, you would be hard-pressed not to find a pocket of joy on entering Lueur Aesthetics and Wellness — brainchild of owner Bev Courtney.
Nestled in the heart of Morningside, Lueur Aesthetics and Wellness blends holistic wellness with luxurious technologies to provide the perfect escape when you need a quick nip, tuck or skin rejuvenation while craving some serenity too.
The space — the owner's home — has been refurnished to give a private boutique feel, and features an open-plan kitchen, heated outdoor pool, jacuzzi, steam shower, landscaped lawns and modern furnishings. The blue and white décor gives a luxury, coastal beach house feel with elements of driftwood and gold — and comes complete with built-in mini aquariums filled with exotic fish species.
Enjoy sought-after treatments such as the iS Clinical Fire and Ice Facial (aka the “red carpet facial”), as well as the use of premium brands such as Biologique Recherche, Dermaquest and Terres D’Afrique.