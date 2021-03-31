THE VIEW BY 27PINKX, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton

Feel on top of the world (literally) at the newly opened, female-owned and managed The View by 27Pinkx spa on the 10th floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton. The hotel has been sans spa for a while now, so it’s great to know you can now escape the city bustle to this oasis in the heart of the Jozi. Enjoy sweeping, 180º views of Sandton’s leafy suburbs while taking a dip in the heated Roman pool, if you wish.

Despite the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the space creates an intimate, private environment with its serene relaxation area, bamboo motif wallpaper and emerald-green accents. With the décor on point, you can enjoy the range of treatments available using premium products from brands such as iS Clinical and QMS.