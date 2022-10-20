The final V12 model before the automotive giant goes full hybrid is an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, and it’s designed to mirror the one-off Lamborghini Miura Roadster.
Image: Supplied

A final Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, in a special Azzurro Flake colour, is the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and marks the end of an era.

The Aventador’s successor will have a V12 petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and is expected later this year.

This blue Aventador is the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in the Italian firm's Sant’Agata factory.
Image: Supplied

Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, the moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive, with the engine mounted longways at the rear — Longitudinale Posteriore.

With a new Lamborghini V12 60˚powerplant the car encompassed significant new technologies, an extraordinary and timeless design and, not least, breathtaking performance.

Lamborghini chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said at its launch: “The Aventador is a jump of two generations in terms of design and technology, with an exceptional package of unique, innovative technologies and performance that is simply overwhelming.”

The rims in polished silver with black brake calipers are designed to mirror the Miura’s original silver rims.
Image: Supplied
The bright Azzurro Flake color replicates the original special livery of the one-off vehicle, while the shiny, black-painted carbon fiber of the roof and rear engine cover is a nod to the roofless nature of the Miura.
Image: Supplied

The characteristics described at its debut have endured throughout its life, over more than eight model derivatives and 11,465 cars delivered to customers worldwide. It has spawned more than 10 one-off and limited editions, set track records, won numerous awards and thrilled owners with its outlandish design, extraordinary performance and thrilling engine noise.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Winkelmann.

“The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.”

The final Ultimae maintains the innovative design and powerful performance of the Aventador while paying tribute to the past with details and elements that emulate the Miura.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models. In its fifth year, the company delivered 5,000 units, matching the total number of Murciélago models produced, and delivering its 10,000th Aventador in September 2020.

This article is adapted from one originally published on Business Live. Visit Business Live for the latest in business and lifestyle news.

