With heated car seats and warmed steering wheels put on ice until next winter, what better way to experience the sunny weather than driving with the top down?
An open-air drive is both an adventure and a mood enhancer. Not only do you experience your surroundings more closely than when you’re stuck inside a cocoon, but the vitamin D boost of sunlight gets all the “feel-good” endorphins flowing and increases production of serotonin and dopamine, which can help put you into a happier frame of mind.
BMW 420i CONVERTIBLE
Going topless needn’t break the bank — the BMW 420i Convertible provides sporty elegance and open-air joy for under R1-million. For that you get a perky 135kW of cruising pace and low petrol bills, as this BMW runs on the whiff of a fuel rag at less than 7l/100km. Best of all, you can share the experience with other people, as the 420i Convertible has room for four. The electric folding soft top can be opened and closed at driving speeds of up to 50km/h.
Four luxury convertibles for summer driving
Open-air driving means freedom in these elite drop-tops
Image: Supplied
With heated car seats and warmed steering wheels put on ice until next winter, what better way to experience the sunny weather than driving with the top down?
An open-air drive is both an adventure and a mood enhancer. Not only do you experience your surroundings more closely than when you’re stuck inside a cocoon, but the vitamin D boost of sunlight gets all the “feel-good” endorphins flowing and increases production of serotonin and dopamine, which can help put you into a happier frame of mind.
BMW 420i CONVERTIBLE
Price: R968 653
Going topless needn’t break the bank — the BMW 420i Convertible provides sporty elegance and open-air joy for under R1-million. For that you get a perky 135kW of cruising pace and low petrol bills, as this BMW runs on the whiff of a fuel rag at less than 7l/100km. Best of all, you can share the experience with other people, as the 420i Convertible has room for four. The electric folding soft top can be opened and closed at driving speeds of up to 50km/h.
Image: Supplied
LEXUS LC 500 CONVERTIBLE
Price: R2 415 900
Cars don’t come more beautiful than this stunning Japanese four-seater. The glamorous grand tourer goes al fresco in just 15 seconds at the press of a button, and the fabric roof folds down at driving speeds of up to 50km/h.Soaking up the sun is an opulent experience heightened by beautifully textured cabin materials and high-quality leather. Neck heaters and a transparent wind deflector enhance the driving experience.A 5l V8 supplies a muscular 351kW with hearty acoustics, as only a normally aspirated engine can. For those who prefer a more muted drive, the top has four layers of fabric to reduce noise.
Image: Supplied
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT W12 MULLINER CONVERTIBLE
Price: R6 800 000
For old-school elegance with a sporting twist, look no further than the Bentley Continental. The pinnacle model is the Mulliner, from the brand’s personal-commissioning division. Opulence is laid on thick in the handcrafted interior, with touches such as a brushed-silver Breitling timepiece. If you get tired of listening to the 467kW, 6.0l 12-cylinder engine, you can crank up the 2 200W Naim audio system — either way, you’ll be able to scorch to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a 333km/h top speed. The Z-fold convertible roof can be deployed or stowed in 19 seconds, while a neck warmer is integrated into the heated and vented seats.
Image: Supplied
FERRARI 296 GTS
Price: R7 494 800
The 296 GTB coupé made history by becoming the first Ferrari-badged road car with a V6 engine instead of an eight- or 12-cylinder power unit. Paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 610kW, this Italian hybrid hustles the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds, and has a range of 25km of silent, electric-only power. Now it’s been unveiled as the GTS open-top version, with a lightweight retractable hard top that folds down in a mere 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45km/h. But even more compelling is this convertible Ferrari’s hair-ruffling 330km/h top speed.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
BMW Z4 gets a facelift for 2023
The new Purosangue: Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’
The 2022 Car Design Award winners strike a pose
Aston Martin's limited-edition V12 Vantage roadster is made for people craving excitement and drama