BEST DESIGN LANGUAGE
The award for Brand Design Language went to Swedish firm Polestar, Volvo’s high-performance electric-vehicle division. It beat out rival firms Ferrari, Kia, Skoda, and Toyota. In explaining its choice, the jury said: “At Polestar, everything has a practical meaning, beyond looking for beauty. In addition to the clean, elegant, and futuristic style, its projects also reveal concern for the planet and sustainability. The design team has found a distinguished and engaging personality within the premium electrified environment, thanks to a consistent and attractive design language.”
Polestar has produced two electric performance cars — the Polestar 1, introduced in 2017, and the Polestar 2, launched in 2019, with the Polestar 3 SUV to hit the streets in October. It also unveiled the Polestar Precept concept car in 2020.
The 2022 Car Design Award winners strike a pose
The award is presented to vehicles that have made a significant contribution to the evolution of car design
Image: Supplied
The Car Design Awards is an annual competition launched in 1984 by Italian magazine Auto&Design. Winners are selected by a jury of 11 journalists from leading international motoring publications, and this year’s prize-giving ceremony took place at the ADI Design Museum in Milan.
Here are this year's winners:
PRODUCTION CAR
The Ferrari 296 GTB has been creating a stir in the sportscar world with its hybrid V6 drivetrain, and now it’s scooped a major styling prize too. The mid-engined Italian berlinetta (that’s sports coupé to you and me) won the Production Car category of the 2022 Car Design Award.
World’s quickest car: Rimac Nevera takes to the streets
The 296 GTB beat out such contenders as the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Maserati Grecale, Kia Sportage, Toyota Aygo X, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz. In its motivation for choosing the Ferrari, the jury said, “Creating such a beautiful and organic shape while respecting all current regulations and at the same time equipping the car with technology and performance of the highest level is truly impressive. The influence of the legendary racing sports cars of the 1960s is found in the Ferrari 296 GTB and the end result is a grand contemporary interpretation of a classic design language.”
The Italian stunner turns heads with a visor-style windscreen that wraps around onto the side windows, a pair of flying buttresses on the tail, and a glass engine cover with a 3D surface. A single, gaping central exhaust is mounted midway up the car’s rear end. Under the two-seater’s sleek aluminium skin resides Ferrari’s first V6 engine in a road car, paired with a plug-in electric motor with a system output of up to 610kW, good for a top speed of 330km/h and a 0-100km/h sprint of 2.9 seconds.
Image: Supplied
CONCEPT CAR
Toyota won the Concept Car category with its Compact Cruiser EV, from a shortlist that included the Audi Skysphere, Porsche Mission R, and Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. The electric all-wheel-drive concept car was unveiled in December 2021 at the Mega Web car theme park in Tokyo.
“This project revives in the electric era one of the most iconic Toyota off-roaders, promising a future production compact SUV with a strong appeal,” said the jury’s motivation. “All the design details are meant to express all-terrain credentials in a contemporary shape. A rugged and modern utilitarian product that is also desirable — a hard feat to achieve.” A miniature off-roader with boxy styling reminiscent of the legendary first-generation Land Cruiser, this cutebut- tough electric 4x4 could be a rival to the pint-sized Suzuki Jimny when it goes into production.
Image: Supplied
BEST DESIGN LANGUAGE
The award for Brand Design Language went to Swedish firm Polestar, Volvo’s high-performance electric-vehicle division. It beat out rival firms Ferrari, Kia, Skoda, and Toyota. In explaining its choice, the jury said: “At Polestar, everything has a practical meaning, beyond looking for beauty. In addition to the clean, elegant, and futuristic style, its projects also reveal concern for the planet and sustainability. The design team has found a distinguished and engaging personality within the premium electrified environment, thanks to a consistent and attractive design language.”
Polestar has produced two electric performance cars — the Polestar 1, introduced in 2017, and the Polestar 2, launched in 2019, with the Polestar 3 SUV to hit the streets in October. It also unveiled the Polestar Precept concept car in 2020.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
4 new car designs pushing boundaries
Aston Martin's limited-edition V12 Vantage roadster is made for people craving excitement and drama
Spartacus inspires megayacht vision
Mercedes redefines luxury for a cleaner tomorrow