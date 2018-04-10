SUPERCHARGED

Engine wise, the company has shoehorned the 5.0l V8 supercharged engine already doing duty in the F-Type R that makes 405kW and 680Nm through a quicker shifting eight-speed automatic.

This, according to the company, is enough to get the big cat leaping from standstill to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds and to a top speed of 283km/h.

To ensure that is done in the most efficient manner, there is a torque vectoring system aided by the standard all-wheel drive setup. To rein in the speed, there are dinner-plate sized brakes measuring 395mm up front, while the rears are 396mm and are a two-piece item.

Of course, you expect a Jaguar to sound the part and it features an active titanium exhaust system, which weighs 6.6kg less than a standard steel item.

If it sounds anything like its sister Range Rover Sport SVR, then we can expect this one to also be a riot in the vocal department, dishing out an aural cocktail of pops, crackles and belches in equal measure.

The cabin has been spruced up with form-hugging, SVR embossed and quilted leather sports seats, lashings of carbon fibre sprinkled about and contrasting leather stitching on the steering wheel and gear lever.