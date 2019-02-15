Enter the shared workspace. The advent of which has arguably been the biggest jump in job environs in years. Today, for a fee, freelancers, independent types, inter-city commuters, and youngsters rent desks in shared office spaces. With that, they get boardrooms, concierge services, barista coffee, and fancy places to meet clients.

Rosebank’s Workshop17 Firestation is one of Joburg’s latest and most impressive examples of this trend. Those people who clocked the build will know that the multi-floor work setup adjoins the suburb’s heritage — but still operational — fire station. Which is why you’ll find nods to the emergency service (beaded fire hats, for example) popping up around it. That, and the rest of the interiors, were conjured up by Platform Creative Agency. Their creative director Cathy O’Clery is South African design royalty, and knows a thing or two about making the places we inhabit look and feel good.

“We operate in a shared workspace ourselves, so know the key to their success is creating a culture for it,” she says. Using an eclectic mix of contemporary local furniture, vintage pieces, art, colour, and plants, the designers have imbued the old Arts and Crafts part of the Fire Station — and the 10th floor of the new building attached to it (views to the Magaliesberg and all) — with a sense of fun, warmth, and professionalism. Graft at your desk, swap notes with someone else who shares the space, use a meeting room or quiet pod.

Workshop17’s marketing manager Britta Dahms agrees. “We’re trying to build a community here,” she says. “I’m fascinated by how our clients help each other and network despite having totally different professions.” The company has similar ventures across South Africa — “all in unusual buildings, an old tobacco warehouse in Paarl, for example — and never cut and paste,” Dahms adds.