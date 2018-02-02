They've aired dirty laundry – literally – and been arrested for upsetting authorities. These are just a few of the artistic luminaries who will descend on the University of Cape Town for the first Live Art Network Africa symposium next month.

Some of the continent's top artists and academics from 12 countries will be in Cape Town for the four-day event‚ presented by the Institute of Creative Arts. The symposium will feature academic presentations‚ performances and networking sessions.

The participants' accomplishments include prestigious credits from Oxford University and the Guggenheim foundation. But they have also run into trouble for tackling controversial topics.

Nigerian artist Jelili Atiku was arrested in 2016 for a piece called Aragamago Will Rid this Land of Terrorism. He was acquitted a few months later.

WATCH | Jelili Atiku perform Aragamago Will Rid this Land of Terrorism