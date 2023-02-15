The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Calendar
The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Calendar is an artistic masterpiece and mechanical genius that acknowledges the Year of the Rabbit through the elegant Imperial-red dial of the first complete Chinese-calendar watch. Powered by the new Calibre PF008 movement, the subdial at 12 o’clock displays the name of the year, 12 animals of the zodiac, and yin or yang elements. The months and days are at 9 and 3 o’clock, with a moon phase indication at 6.
POA, parmigiani.com or Picot & Moss 011 325 4119.
The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Calendar
The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Calendar is an artistic masterpiece and mechanical genius that acknowledges the Year of the Rabbit through the elegant Imperial-red dial of the first complete Chinese-calendar watch. Powered by the new Calibre PF008 movement, the subdial at 12 o’clock displays the name of the year, 12 animals of the zodiac, and yin or yang elements. The months and days are at 9 and 3 o’clock, with a moon phase indication at 6.
POA, parmigiani.com or Picot & Moss 011 325 4119.
The Chopard Happy Hearts watch
Not that one needs an occasion to give a watch to oneself or a significant other, but Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse. The Chopard Happy Hearts watch symbolises the synchronicity between the ticking of time and a beating heart. The dial is animated by three “dancing” diamonds and red and diamond-set 18kt white-gold hearts. A date window features between 4 and 5 o’clock on this 36mm stainless-steel piece on a red alligator-leather strap.
R130 850, chopard.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011 325 4119.
The Hublot Big Bang Unico Sorai limited edition
Hublot ambassador and former international cricketer Kevin Pietersen puts notability and passion to good use through his Sorai (Save Our Rhinos Africa India) initiative, established in 2019 to keep rhinos safe from poachers. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Sorai limited edition of 100 will subsidise state-of-theart surveillance tech and teams, and be used to rescue injured or orphaned rhinos in the Kruger National Park.
Around R420 000, hublot.com
