ED'S NOTE:
In the build-up to this issue, the word “quiet” has been on my radar, particularly in fashion. One couldn’t be in my seat and not notice that the mega fashion trend for 2023 is “quiet luxury” — all soft fabrics, intricate tailoring, and muted hues, the antithesis of a turbo-charged Supreme collaboration. You need look no further than our fashion spread for a beautifully restrained take on this trend, with Armani and Alexander McQueen sitting fabulously — and quietly, of course — next to Black Coffee and Wanda Lephoto.
In recent months, a barrage of “quiet luxury” think pieces has clogged my feed, almost as often as missives about its most visible flag bearer, the recently concluded hit series Succession, where the only thing that’s quiet is the clothes.
In Joburg, we have been observing and weighing in. As a follow-up to an online piece at the dawn of the hype around the stealthy way the most discerning of the monied classes signal their wealth through their apparel, Sandiso Ngubane tracks the trend, the debates it has elicited, and what it could possibly mean for us.
In thinking — as I often do, sometimes rather obsessively — about men’s role in society, the word quiet emerges once again, in a more sinister way. As Alexander Parker observes, whenever you confront a societal problem, a man is never too far away. As our kind ups the ante on inflicting maximum damage on women, children, the planet, and ourselves, the din of quietness rings louder — about as loudly as our insipid first citizen whenever we are in crisis, be its origins health, sanitation, corruption, energy, infrastructure or a fundamental hatred of women. It frightens me that there is no office in our country more representative of ineffectiveness and benign power than our highest office; one that too often fails at managing message, tonality, and vested interests. Most importantly, it is poor at leading action.
We, as I summon my inner Justice Malala, are on our own, which effectively means the most vulnerable among us have no credible view of a less perilous reality. And yet, we remain quiet. When challenged about our inaction, at our worst we men bark furiously and attack rabidly. When the mood allows, we tap into what we have learned about virtue signalling: tweet appropriately, regurgitate some thoughtless phrases about what “real men” don’t do, and just as quickly alight from our high horse to “hydrate and mind our own business”.
Quiet is a luxury we have indulged in for far too long. Our clothes — from the loudest monogrammed golfer-and-sneaker combo at the infamous Konka club to the subtlest Zegna getup adorning Kieran Culkin’s character Roman Roy on Succession – function variously as armour, uniform and, in some instances, dog whistle. What our clothes cannot do, no matter their decibels, is cleanse us of our most shameful impulses, in Soweto or on the Upper East Side.
So, if you are reading this and identify as a man, your clothes can be as quiet as you like, but when it’s time to speak up — and that time is now — I’m going to need you to roar like Logan Roy.
