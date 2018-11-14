Having lived in Gabon for 11 years with her husband and kids, Daron learned to renovate her home on a shoestring budget, scouring the local markets and discovering local textiles. When they moved to South Africa in 1997, they started a procurement company supplying goods to expats living in Gabon and Congo.

At some point she got a call from Angola, asking her to source and supply furniture for homes. She jumped at the opportunity to flex her creative muscles and work with fabric. “I knew the way of life and the needs of the expat workers there. Everything I did was simple and understated but I used good fabrics and introduced colour in the cushions,” she says. She was then urged to take it a step further and decorate a hotel near the Congo River mouth at Soyo. The hotel commissions became bigger from that point.

It was only when she was living in Cape Town and she paired a kikoi with a piece of jacquard fabric from an old mill in France that the idea to marry the two styles was born. Daron went back to that same mill in France and learned the art of jacquard weaving over a period of two years. “Our first commission was the cotton and linen napkins for Babylonstoren, in about 2014. That was really the beginning of African Jacquard.”