Brazil’s national cocktail is a refreshing, delicious addition to a hot summer’s day.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lime cut in quarters

1 tablespoon castor sugar

Crushed ice

50ml Rum

METHOD:

Preferably in an old-fashioned glass, muddle the lime and castor sugar before pouring in the crushed ice and lastly, the rum. One last muddle, then bottom’s up!

Recommended Rum: Cachaça da Tulha (pronounced ‘Ka-Sha-Sa’) is made from fermented sugarcane juice and has been a Brazilian staple for more than 400 years. It’s a close cousin of white rum, and has a clean, grassy flavour with an almost herbaceous nose. This premium brand boasts three variants, Silver-Jequetiba, Gold-Oak and Honey. The Silver is harvested by hand and aged in native Brazilian wood (Jequetiba), resulting in a sweet, smooth and richly rewarding spirit.

OLIVE GIN

Instead of the usual G&T, try something a little salty and a whole lot different …

INGREDIENTS:

50ml Gin

25ml Grapefruit juice

12,5ml Sugar Syrup

1 Rosemary sprig

1 whole green olive

METHOD:

In a highball glass, muddle and shake the ingredients together along with some ice cubes. Garnish with the rosemary sprig and a thin slice of grapefruit.

Recommended Gin: Jin Gin‘s Olive & Honey is the muse behind this lip-smacking cocktail. Created by Mi Casa’s beloved J’Something, in collaboration with the makers of the award-winning Ginology Gin, the result is a gin with a great flavour and personality too. In his own words, “I mean it’s still a gin, it’s just ‘something different’.”

PUNCH BELLINI