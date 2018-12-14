What could be better than lounging by the pool this summer? Lounging by the pool with an ice-cold cocktail at hand! Whisky, rum, gin or bubbly … whatever your preferred cocktail tipple, we’ve got you covered.
THE RED ROY
A fresh South African take on the Rob Roy (aka Scotch Manhattan) …
INGREDIENTS:
37.5ml Whisky
25ml Martini Rosso
25ml Martini Bianco infused with rooibos tea*
5ml Peach Syrup
2 dashes of Bitters
METHOD:
Stir all the above ingredients together over ice and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with some orange zest.
* To infuse the Martini Bianco with rooibos, add three bags of rooibos to a bottle of Martini Bianco and let it infuse for 6 hours. Remove the tea bags and leave in the fridge until needed.
Recommended Whisky: The Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old is a beautifully traditional Speyside Malt. Matured in both European and American casks, it possesses a delicate freshness with a deep sweetness and nuttiness – a perfect balance for this cocktail.
CAIPIRINHA
Brazil’s national cocktail is a refreshing, delicious addition to a hot summer’s day.
INGREDIENTS:
1 lime cut in quarters
1 tablespoon castor sugar
Crushed ice
50ml Rum
METHOD:
Preferably in an old-fashioned glass, muddle the lime and castor sugar before pouring in the crushed ice and lastly, the rum. One last muddle, then bottom’s up!
Recommended Rum: Cachaça da Tulha (pronounced ‘Ka-Sha-Sa’) is made from fermented sugarcane juice and has been a Brazilian staple for more than 400 years. It’s a close cousin of white rum, and has a clean, grassy flavour with an almost herbaceous nose. This premium brand boasts three variants, Silver-Jequetiba, Gold-Oak and Honey. The Silver is harvested by hand and aged in native Brazilian wood (Jequetiba), resulting in a sweet, smooth and richly rewarding spirit.
OLIVE GIN
Instead of the usual G&T, try something a little salty and a whole lot different …
INGREDIENTS:
50ml Gin
25ml Grapefruit juice
12,5ml Sugar Syrup
1 Rosemary sprig
1 whole green olive
METHOD:
In a highball glass, muddle and shake the ingredients together along with some ice cubes. Garnish with the rosemary sprig and a thin slice of grapefruit.
Recommended Gin: Jin Gin‘s Olive & Honey is the muse behind this lip-smacking cocktail. Created by Mi Casa’s beloved J’Something, in collaboration with the makers of the award-winning Ginology Gin, the result is a gin with a great flavour and personality too. In his own words, “I mean it’s still a gin, it’s just ‘something different’.”
PUNCH BELLINI
A Bellini with a difference – trade in the peach puree for raspberry sorbet (it’s an upgrade, trust us).
INGREDIENTS:
1 (750ml) bottle of Methode Cap Classique, or Champagne if you want to splash out (sparkling wine if you don't).
½ cup raspberry sorbet or your favourite summer fruit flavour Fresh raspberries
METHOD:
The amount of servings you get depends on how big your champagne glasses are. For each serving: place 1 tablespoon scoops of sorbet in the bottom of a champagne flute. Fill with champagne and top with a fresh berry. Serve immediately.
Recommended bubbly: With a baked spiced apple nose, a creamy mouthfeel and vibrant acidity, Stellenrust’s Clement du Lure MCC NV will provide all the backbone needed to keep this cocktail afloat. It’s also the first full Cremant style Methode Cap Classique made without the traditional varieties.
NOT ONE FOR MIXERS?
If you’d prefer to ditch the cocktails in preference for a simple glass of chilled white wine, the just-released Constantia White 2018 is as refreshing as a splash into a cold pool on a sweltering day …
A classic blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, and created in collaboration with seven of Constantia’s eminent winemakers, fresh aromas of passionfruit and lime follow through on the palate, with flavours of citrus and winter melon joining them. As the first in a regional series celebrating the best of the Cape’s wine regions – it’s the perfect celebratory wine to see out the old year, and usher in the new with.