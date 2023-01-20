Expertly aged in the depths of Groot Constantia’s famed Vintage Vault, this red beauty celebrates the timeless consistency of the oldest wine-producing farm in South Africa.
Merlot grapes matured for 13 months in a range of French-oak barrels have created a multi-layered delight for the senses. Berries and hints of spice lead to finely structured tannins and a festively lengthy finish. Pair with rare fillet or a slow-roasted leg of lamb.
R500 per bottle.
The Groot Contantia Merlot 2013 (Vintage Vault) Red
The Vintage Vault at Groot Constantia is housed in underground cement tanks which were originally built in the 1940’s and used to make wine
