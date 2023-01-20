Image: Supplied

Expertly aged in the depths of Groot Constantia’s famed Vintage Vault, this red beauty celebrates the timeless consistency of the oldest wine-producing farm in South Africa.

Merlot grapes matured for 13 months in a range of French-oak barrels have created a multi-layered delight for the senses. Berries and hints of spice lead to finely structured tannins and a festively lengthy finish. Pair with rare fillet or a slow-roasted leg of lamb.

R500 per bottle.

 

