Make it count this festive season and spoil that special someone in your life with the one-of-a-kind Gentleman Jack Tuxedo Box.
Double mellowed for exceptional smoothness, Gentleman Jack has a delicately balanced flavour profile of oak with notes of caramel and vanilla. Perfect for raising a toast to life’s sweet surprises and extraordinary moments, the Gentleman Jack Tuxedo Box is the perfect gift that needs no wrapping.
One-of-a-kind Gentleman Jack Tuxedo Box
Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack is an enjoyable blend of balanced vanilla, caramel, and light oak flavours
Image: Supplied
Make it count this festive season and spoil that special someone in your life with the one-of-a-kind Gentleman Jack Tuxedo Box.
Double mellowed for exceptional smoothness, Gentleman Jack has a delicately balanced flavour profile of oak with notes of caramel and vanilla. Perfect for raising a toast to life’s sweet surprises and extraordinary moments, the Gentleman Jack Tuxedo Box is the perfect gift that needs no wrapping.
You might also like...
Must-have restaurant reservations this summer
In the spirit of gifting
Discover brandy in the Cape winelands
Review | Sejour at The Houghton