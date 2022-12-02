The menu sees classic meet contemporary with a comprehensive selection of elevated bistro and grill-style dishes. Simple but done so well.
The Nines is Cape Town’s trendiest new rooftop restaurant, bar and cocktail lounge
Image: Supplied
The newest addition to the Kove Collection’s hospitality portfolio takes shape in The Nines, a magnificent rooftop restaurant, bar and cocktail lounge, situated on the ninth floor of Sea Point’s Station House development.
The Nines has been the talk of the town since it opened its doors in early November and it’s easy to see why it will probably continue to be so through the summer season that lies ahead.
The magnificent rooftop space boasts panoramic views of Sea Point and surrounds, from Lion’s Head all the way across the dazzling Atlantic to where it meets the horizon. It’s this view that catches your eye first — perfectly framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that run along the entire restaurant. A sunset here demands to be savoured, preferably with a glass of bubbles in hand.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Though the views are what you’ll no doubt take in first, the eatery itself is equally impressive. The space is decked out in light, airy, natural tones of sand, tans and greys, together with textures of raw wood, stone and copper, at once both luxurious and laid back. Plush furnishings just draw you in to unwind, relax and enjoy the experience that lies ahead — be it a lunch on the 200m2, drinks in the cocktail lounge or dinner in the restaurant.
Image: Supplied
The menu sees classic meet contemporary with a comprehensive selection of elevated bistro and grill-style dishes. Simple but done so well.
Start with a gorgeous bread course of warm sourdough bread to be lathered with French butter, or perhaps indulge in a few oysters dressed in a verjus mignonette, before moving on to a selection of starters — I’d advise ordering a few and sharing around the table.
The aged beef carpaccio is a must have — making a perfect accompaniment to the aforementioned bread course — the thinly sliced steak, classically served with Parmesan, rocket, olive oil and vinegar. So too are the blistered asparagus, the stems served in an asparagus cream with a panko-crusted boiled egg, prosciutto shards and a squeeze of lemon adding some balancing acidity — it’s all kinds of retro-chic.
Image: Supplied
Onto mains there’s the option of pasta and risottos — the white tiger prawn linguine was superb, though the thought of the Perigord black truffle risotto had me salivating too — or main dishes “From The Sea” and “From The Land”. The latter includes a stellar selection of 35-day aged steaks, lamb loin cutlets and spatchcock roast chicken.
While “From The Sea” serves up the likes of sole à la meunière (beurre noisette, caper, parsley and lemon) served with a citrus rice and, and The Nines seafood platter — sea bass, squid, crayfish, langoustine and white tiger prawn — available for one or to share.
Image: Supplied
End the meal with something sweet, be it a lemon and blood orange tart, or raw honey panna cotta served with a milk ice cream, caramel shards and honey and oat brittle.
Image: Supplied
Before you leave, perhaps wander over to the cocktail lounge, which boasts a menu featuring vintage and modern-classics cocktails as well as the mixologist’s signature serves.
Their menu cheekily notes “Take Me To The Nines” and that’s exactly what they do. A fabulous space with beautiful food, a great ambience and solid service. If you need me, I’ll be at The Nines.
The Nines address:
9th Floor Station House, 19 Kloof Road, Cape Town.
