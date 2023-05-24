Zegna.
We get it — the airport can feel like the ultimate runway to showcase your cosy (or not-so-cosy) threads while rushing through passport control and boarding, but if Zegna is anything to go by, this season, travel fashion is going for the silent treatment. Leave your loud, logo-flashing garments and just-for-show heels at home and adopt a more relaxed feel that will have you turning heads without even trying. Focus on quality, hyper-luxurious fabrics, and tailor-made silhouettes that drape without restricting. Rich, monochromatic palettes are paired with relaxed, oversized suiting that incorporates artful layering in cashmere, leather, bouclé, melton, and flannel.

zegna.com

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

