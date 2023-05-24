We get it — the airport can feel like the ultimate runway to showcase your cosy (or not-so-cosy) threads while rushing through passport control and boarding, but if Zegna is anything to go by, this season, travel fashion is going for the silent treatment. Leave your loud, logo-flashing garments and just-for-show heels at home and adopt a more relaxed feel that will have you turning heads without even trying. Focus on quality, hyper-luxurious fabrics, and tailor-made silhouettes that drape without restricting. Rich, monochromatic palettes are paired with relaxed, oversized suiting that incorporates artful layering in cashmere, leather, bouclé, melton, and flannel.
zegna.com
Style Notes
Trend: Zegna's quiet luxury
If the luxury brand is anything to go by, this season, travel fashion is going for the silent treatment
Image: Supplied
We get it — the airport can feel like the ultimate runway to showcase your cosy (or not-so-cosy) threads while rushing through passport control and boarding, but if Zegna is anything to go by, this season, travel fashion is going for the silent treatment. Leave your loud, logo-flashing garments and just-for-show heels at home and adopt a more relaxed feel that will have you turning heads without even trying. Focus on quality, hyper-luxurious fabrics, and tailor-made silhouettes that drape without restricting. Rich, monochromatic palettes are paired with relaxed, oversized suiting that incorporates artful layering in cashmere, leather, bouclé, melton, and flannel.
zegna.com
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Gucci Savoy travel pieces to be treasured
Travel Notes: Rahim Rawjee
Precious metals
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.