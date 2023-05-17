1. A perfectly cut dark suit
2. A pair of straight-cut dark denim jeans
3. At least five tailored shirts
4. New underwear
5. A signature scent
6. The perfect pair of aviator sunglasses
7. Any book by Rupert Spira
8. A string of rosary beads
9. A good moisturising concealer
10. Sunscreen
11. A consistent travelling workout routine
12. A sense of curiosity
13. A fresh haircut
14. Prescription retinoic acid
15.Tweezers
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.
Style Notes
Travel Notes: Rahim Rawjee
The Row-G founder and designer says no traveller should leave without these item
Image: Supplied
