Rahim Rawjee.
Rahim Rawjee.
Image: Supplied

1. A perfectly cut dark suit

2. A pair of straight-cut dark denim jeans

3. At least five tailored shirts

4. New underwear

5. A signature scent

6. The perfect pair of aviator sunglasses

7. Any book by Rupert Spira

8. A string of rosary beads

Rosary beads.
Rosary beads.
Image: James Coleman/Unsplash

9. A good moisturising concealer

10. Sunscreen

11. A consistent travelling workout routine

12. A sense of curiosity

13. A fresh haircut

14. Prescription retinoic acid

15.Tweezers

You might also like...

Addressing the dress code conundrum

Here are clear-cut definitions of the different dress code requests you’d likely receive by way of invitation
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago

Versatility is where the navy blazer truly shines

Here's why the navy blazer is one of the most remarkable pieces of menswear
Fashion & Grooming
9 months ago

Take Ivy — an excellent snapshot into menswear history

Decades after it’s first publication in Japan, the little-known photo documentary remains a ‘treasure of fashion insiders’ and a source of preppy ...
Fashion & Grooming
9 months ago

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X