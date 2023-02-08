Czene.24 AW23 collection.
Czene.24 AW23 collection.
Image: Supplied

How would you describe the Czene.24 aesthetic and for whom do you design?

Czene.24 is inspired by urban street style and tends to bring new, adaptable street-wear garments by promoting new trends in unisex clothing and a gender-free environment. I design for individuals who adapt to trends, who are fashion conscious and willing to express their fashion egos.

What was the inspiration for the Czene.24 AW23 collection?

The concept behind “Soil of the Suhn” is the adaptation of a growing niche market of gender-neutral, unisex clothing, which enables a non-binary norm. It includes crafting into hype-beast style and blends in grunge styling. The concept was also influenced by sustainable fabrics, canvas, bull denim, cotton, and different types of textures and colour schemes, including black, pink, navy-blue, and indigo, with a bit of incorporated prints and styles.

Czene.24 garments always have unique design elements, such as exposed stitching. What are some of your favourite fabrics or fabrication techniques?

Czene.24 mostly makes use of hard fabrics, for example canvas, upholstery fabrics, and denim, as well as shapes, prints, and colours. What are the top-five street-wear/sportswear items you think everyone should have as part of their wardrobe in 2023? Definitely logo tees, denim jackets, ribbed socks, sneakers, and hoodies.

What’s next for Czene.24 in 2023?

We are looking at expanding the brand’s image, working on new projects and campaigns, and showcasing our designs.

