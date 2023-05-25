And, even better, he loves motorcycles. It started when he learnt how to ride while doing a film in Munich, Germany, as a 22 year old in the mid-1980s. I read somewhere that that is considered late to start riding but, considering I only started at 40, and my youthful reckless wouldn’t have suited riding, I reckon I am fine.
Keanu Reeves rides into hearts with movies and motorcycles
Not just a beloved actor, but a passionate biker, ‘the nicest man in Hollywood’ lives a motorcycle enthusiast’s dream through custom motorcycle manufacturer Arch Motorcycles
Image: Arch Motorcyle
Keanu Reeves has acted in what I consider as two of the most iconic action movie franchises in the past few decades, namely The Matrix and John Wick.
The first Matrix film influenced culture, fashion, filmmaking and, for me personally, how I viewed the world. John Wick is a dope action flick that taps into things like grief, friendship and identity/community. Other favourite Reeves movies include Speed and Constantine. I even loved Johnny Mnemonic, which was ahead of its time.
Reeves the man, from the stories that float about him, comes across as kind, thoughtful, humble and genuine without airs and graces, at least from a distance.
In some quarters, he has been called “the nicest man in Hollywood”. There is a video of him riding the subway in New York and giving up his seat to another passenger. On another occasion he did not make a big deal after a woman reversed into his motorcycle in LA.
In a way, that essence comes through in his acting. There is a certain vulnerability and gentleness that he brings to every role that he plays, even as “Baba Yaga”, defined as the “Russian bogeyman” in John Wick. A lot of his characters really just want to go about their lives without much fanfare. It says something about the roles he chooses. Yes, I am an admirer.
The camaraderie of motorcycles
Image: Supplied
Beyond being a hard-core motorcycle enthusiast, Reeves also cofounded Arch Motorcycles with Gard Hollinger in 2011. Reeves had commissioned Hollinger to build him a custom bike, which led to a discussion about starting a motorcycle production business together. And that motorcycle that Reeves had commissioned ended up being their first motorcycle, the Arch KRGT-1, which has a V-twin, 2032cc engine pushing out 122 horsepower.
Their other two motorcycles are the Arch 1s, which also has a V-twin 2032cc engine that delivers 115.3 horsepower, and the Arch Method 143, which they call the “ultimate production motorcycle”. The Method 143 is a concept motorcycle made real with a 2343cc engine and 151 torque, while the Arch 1s is designed to sit between being a cruiser and a street sport motorcycle with the foot controls sitting further back than the KRGT-1, which has typical cruiser foot controls.
Image: Arch Motorcycle
Based in Los Angeles, the design and engineering philosophy of Arch Motorcycles is underpinned by three words reflecting the company values: simple, elegant and efficient. And their approach to the production of motorcycles is collaborative where every order is fulfilled with full input from the soon-to-be owner of the motorcycle to ensure that it fits the rider both aesthetically and ergonomically. This includes the seat and the placement of foot and hand controls.
Image: Arch Motorcycle
What this means, sadly, is that these motorcycles are not as easy to purchase for those of us sitting on the other side of the world. This is even more so with the Method 143 of which they will put out a limited run of 23 units. Plus, even if you have the wherewithal to get your hands on one, to participate in the Arch Motorcycle Owners’ Experience, you would probably be better served in leaving your motorcycle in LA and travelling there to really enjoy it. They even have their own Arch owner-only social media platform.
I reckon it is safe to say that Keanu Reeves is living the motorcycle enthusiast’s dream. Or at least mine. I am envious, but also would love the opportunity to talk and ride motorcycles with him.
