The bakkie, an essential part of SA culture for decades, is no longer as humble as it used to be. There are still no-frills basic models but whether it’s a bakkie in SA or a pick-up in the rest of the world, the trusted load carrier has evolved — even to the point where some models are status symbols.
Land Rover is seriously considering a bakkie version of its new Defender, even Mercedes had a go at the segment with its X-Class, although that didn’t work out well. Volkswagen will have plenty of luxury in its new Amarok, which is about to have its international launch in Cape Town. But while it’s basically the same as the new Ford Ranger under the skin, VW is unlikely to have a luxury version to match the new Ranger Platinum, which has been revealed this week.
It is the most luxurious Ranger Ford has ever built and the exterior features lots of chrome and premium 20-inch alloy wheels, but it’s the interior that stands out. There’s quilted leather, heated and cooled seats, dark maple wood and all the latest tech you could need. It’s all a bit posh but yet it still has all the capability of a Ranger. Sadly though, Ford says it’s not going to bring it to SA, at least not for now.
Stylish bakkies
The bakkie is not just the workhorse it once was, these days you can have all the luxury or performance you might want
Image: Supplied[]
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The US is full of luxurious bakkies, although it seems wrong to just call their massive pickups bakkies. There’s even the new Hummer EV pick-up, a vast thing weighing four tonnes but with an interior to match many a luxury SUV. Then there’s the latest Jeep Gladiator, which is available in SA and comes with an executive price tag.
The fact is that the bakkie market has changed significantly. Where once it was all about load-lugging ability, today the double cab bakkie is a lifestyle vehicle to match many an SUV. It really doesn’t seem that long ago that you were lucky to get a decent radio in a bakkie, now even the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series has a touchscreen infotainment system. Space for four or five people, a load bed that you can throw tools into or strap in a few mountain bikes or adventure gear and the kind of tech you’ll get in an executive sedan, the bakkie is cooler than ever.
Combine all that luxury with performance though and things move into a different league. Toyota has its Hilux GR-Sport to give you that Dakar Rally feeling, but it’s the new Ranger Raptor that is getting most of the attention. It has the looks to make it stand out in the city, the off-road capability to conquer the Kalahari and unlike the previous generation, the new one has some decent performance credentials too.
Image: Supplied
If this isn’t enough then you can go even further. It’s been possible to buy a Hilux Arctic Trucks in SA for a few years, complete with massive 35-inch tyres and true go-anywhere capability. Now Isuzu is considering bringing its AT35 Arctic Trucks model to SA in 2023. We’ve just driven it in the UK where it was perhaps a bit overkill compared to SA or even its homeland of Iceland, but as far as status goes, it attracts lots of attention. Like the Hilux version it has huge 35-inch tyres, wide wheel arches that give it presence on the road unlike any other bakkie and it still has an interior that is full of mod cons. It’s not as comfortable or smooth as the Raptor or Hilux but if you want a bakkie that makes a statement then it definitely ticks that box.
Over the years we have seen other models too, including the huge Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 and many forget that the Lamborghini LM002 was technically a pickup.
Image: Supplied
Even with all these choices, for some it’s still not enough. People have converted everything from a Mini to a Bentley into a bakkie, even a Rolls-Royce. Not all have been that practical of course and that’s the thing, it still needs to be able to haul the load, but if you can tow your boat to the dam in style then all the better.
