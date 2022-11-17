BMW M50d.
BMW M50d.
Image: Supplied

Owning a luxury family SUV needn’t mean high running costs, and you can have all the lavish luxury you desire while keeping the fuel bills down.

Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid | R2 066 000

The Cayenne started the highperformance SUV trend 20 years ago and has become one of Porsche’s best-selling models. In its third generation, this allwheel-drive Porsche has evolved into a vehicle with a sportier ride and better ride comfort while maintaining offroad capabilities. This is made possible by three-chamber air suspension, rear-axle steering, and a weight-saving aluminium bodyshell.

The Cayenne has bidden farewell to diesel engines in favour of petrol and plug-in E hybrids, the latter combining sportscar-like performance with amazing fuel thrift. Packing 340kW of power, the Cayenne E hybrid can scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in five seconds, but when driven more moderately it sips a claimed 3.4l/100km — made possible by being able to drive up to 44km solely on electric power at speeds of up to 135km/h.

Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid.
Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic | R1 958 893

This S-Class of SUVs is an all-terrain limousine with height-adjustable air suspension that covers rough roads in soft-riding luxury. Blending plushness with practicality, the seven-seat Benz has two rows of rear seats that electrically fold down to provide a panel-van-like luggage area. To make this supersized SUV handle like a smaller vehicle, it can be ordered with optional E-Active body control, which uses active suspension to compensate for pitch, roll, and shocks.

BMW Z4 gets a facelift for 2023

The BMW Z4 roadster has been updated for 2023 with a raft of new details
Cars, boats & planes
1 month ago

It includes a Curve function to make the vehicle lean into bends in a similar way that motorcyclists do, to minimise centrifugal force. Behind the grille’s three-pointed star is a 3.0l six-cylinder turbo diesel that makes a spirited 243kW without prematurely draining your fuel budget, burning through a claimed 7.9l per 100km.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic.
Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover D350 Autobiography L 7 seats | R3 509 332

To cruise around in maximum SUV opulence is to be in the new-generation Range Rover. Bristling with technology, it has headrest-mounted speakers that transmit white noise to counter unwanted external sounds, creating a near-silent driving experience. Flushfitting door handles pop out when the vehicle is unlocked and the sidestep slides out from underneath when the door is opened.

All four passenger doors are power assisted. Rear-wheel steering gives this extralarge seven-seater a tighter turning circle, while electronic air suspension makes it glide comfortably on tar and off the beaten track. The D350 brings fast but frugal 3.0l diesel power to the equation, with a useful 258kW and a consumption of 7.4l/100km.

Range Rover D350 Autobiography L7 seats.
Range Rover D350 Autobiography L7 seats.
Image: Supplied

BMW M50d | R1 944 573

The X5 was one of the early pioneers in the premium SUV segment when it was launched in 1999, and the fourth-generation model retains the comfort and off-roading ability of its predecessors, with xDrive all-wheel drive across the range. Climb aboard and you’ll find a business-class cabin perked up with playful décor, such as a gear lever made of Swarovski crystal.

The pick of the line-up in terms of economical high performance is the M50d, with its 3.0l six-cylinder quadturbo diesel engine supplying a hearty 294kW power output while averaging just 7.2l/100km. Despite weighing over two tonnes, this Bavarian heavyweight delivers some of BMW’s famed driving pleasure, assisted by adaptive sports suspension that prevents it from leaning excessively through corners.

BMW M50d.
BMW M50d.
Image: Supplied

Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi SXL | R998 995

A Kia in a premium lineup? Yup. It may not have the badge prestige of others in this list, but it is included to demonstrate that high-living luxury is attainable for under R1-million — if only just. The Korean brand has earned its place at the premium table with a family SUV that is crammed with technology and comfort. The all-wheel-drive Sorento is available in four variants offering seven seats, with bountiful interior space and impressive driving refinement.

The range-topping SXL lays on high-end features such as USB charging points for all seven passengers, electric front seats, 12-speaker Bose surround sound, head-up display, and smart cruise control. A live view of the blind spot is projected in the instrument cluster when you activate the turn signal, meaning you don’t have to peer over your shoulder. The 2.2l turbo-diesel engine has a punchy 148kW of urge and uses just 6.8l/100km.

Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi SXL.
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi SXL.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Luxury automakers are going big on electric

Electrification has partly forced the demise of the small car, but it is being embraced by luxury and premium carmakers
Cars, boats & planes
1 week ago

Porsche unveils its new 911 Carrera T

The feisty new Porsche 911 Carrera T breaks cover
Cars, boats & planes
2 weeks ago

Rolls-Royce electrifies luxury with Spectre

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric car, the Spectre, which begins a new era for the famous luxury marque
Cars, boats & planes
3 weeks ago

It's the end of an era as the last Lamborghini Aventador comes off the line

The Lamborghini Aventador has come to the end of its road
Cars, boats & planes
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X