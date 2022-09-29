The way I see it, one needs at least five motorcycles in one’s garage — a superbike, an adventure bike, a cruiser or tourer, a motocross bike and a cafe racer or classic bike. With this collection, one can experience the different aspects of riding. I do suspect, however, that the minute one starts down that path, it becomes very hard to stop, especially when it comes to collecting more classic motorcycles. Suddenly, you need a warehouse and are ordering for parts from across the world.
While there are private collections that are inaccessible, fortunately there are also spaces where one can gently scratch the itch without decimating the budget.
Umberto Panini Museum — Italy
There are experiences that you do not know you needed until you find yourself submerged in them. Travelling to Italy about five years ago with Maserati was one such experience for me. Driving the Maserati Levante on gravel roads through the Italian countryside or the Ghibli on country roads between small villages was phenomenal.
A highlight of the trip was a visit to the Umberto Panini Museum, located at the Hombre cheese farm in Modena, and home to the official Maserati collection.
Scratching the classic motorcycle itch
Experience the history of riding at these three museums
The story of how the Maserati classic car collection ended up there involves a minister, a mayor and Umberto Panini responding to de Tomaso’s decision to auction off the collection after their takeover of Maserati in the 1990s.
In addition to the 19 vintage Maseratis on display, there is a section dedicated to motorcycles and scooters, including some rare Maserati motorcycles and Harley Davidsons.
If you ever find yourself in Modena, it is definitely a place to visit, and it doesn’t hurt that included in the tour is the opportunity to experience Hombre’s lovely Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Historic Motorcycle Museum — SA
On one of my first breakfast runs, we rode out to Deneysville in the Vaal where I was delighted to find the Historic Motorcycle Museum located at the Lake Avenue Inn. The museum is unassuming and was a passion project of motorcycle enthusiast John Bishop, who sadly passed away last year.
Filled to the brim with over 100 racing and classic motorcycles, it’s easy to get lost in the history of motorcycles and includes Triumphs, Royal Enfields, Kawasakis, Maseratis, Indians, DKW motorcycles, Hondas and so much more, from the early 1900s through.
The inn and pub are simple, but cater to most of one’s needs in between the riding and the viewing of motorcycles.
The Motorcycle Room — SA
Knysna’s The Motorcycle Room is the one collection I am still to visit, but it is definitely on my list. It would make a decent road trip, either as a leisurely ride from Johannesburg with stops along the way or flying into Cape Town, renting a motorcycle and riding over to Knysna along the Garden Route.
The Motorcycle Room has over 140 motorcycles from the old to the new, from a Yamaha Z50, a 1966 Ducati SL 50cc, an NSU and a Triumph Tiger Cub 200cc to the BMW HP4 and the 2014 Roof of Africa winning bike, a KTM 300 — plus everything in between. They collect and restore motorcycles, showing off some unique customised bikes.
